SRHU Neurosurgery Team Treats Largest Brain Aneurysm in India, Saves 20-year-old boy

Doiwala: Himalayan University neurosurgery team successfully clipped massive aneurysm and saved the life of a young boy of 20 years old. This is the world’s first successful clipping of Supra Giant Aneurysm, with no neurological post op deficit.



They have created a new standard. It also gave hope to anyone seeking the treatment of brain aneurysm, which is often fatal.

Dr. Brijesh Tiwari, the leading neurosurgeon for this case said that a 20-year-old boy had come with complaints of headache and intermittent vomiting for 15 days. The brain MRI showed swelling in the frontal part of his brain’s left side.

To know further, doctors at SRHU Neurosurgery department got the angiogram done. It showed a supra giant aneurysm, which required expert handling. Applying clips over the neck of such a large aneurysm was a major challenge, as any bleeding during the surgery may put the life of patient to danger.

Dr. Brijesh Tiwari with the assistance of Dr. Sanjeev Pandey and Dr. Ranjit Kumar, performed the surgery successfully. The patient was well enough to walk the next day.

According to Dr. Brijesh Tiwari, “an aneurysm is a balloon like swelling arising from the wall of a major artery of a brain.”

He further explains, “The wall of aneurysm is weaker in comparison to the normal artery. In case the aneurysm ruptures, there is a large brain hemorrhage resulting in lethal complications including death.”

“Out of all the cases of brain hemorrhage, this particular cause is considered most dangerous”, he adds.

Most of the aneurysms are less than 2 cm in size but the patient operated at Himalayan Hospital had the aneurysm of 6.3 cm in size, which is the largest known case of aneurysm in India. It is also the largest brain aneurysm in the world.

President of the swami Rama Himalayan University, Dr. Vijay Dhasmana, congratulated the team on this grand success and dedicated this major achievement to people of Uttarakhand.