Spine and Back Issues or Pains During Pregnancy and Methods to Treat Them

Stiffness of the back and moderate to severe low back pain are common during pregnancy. There can be various reasons behind this discomfort. If a woman leads a sedentary lifestyle with little physical activity before pregnancy, her muscles are likely to be in poor condition. Due to hormonal changes in the first trimester, back stiffness and pain may begin early. If proper fitness routines are not established by at least the second trimester, the back pain tends to worsen as pregnancy progresses.

As the tummy grows, the center of gravity shifts forward, which increases the strain on the lower back. This results in an exaggerated arch in the lower back (lumbar lordosis), leading to discomfort and stiffness.

Since these physiological changes are normal during pregnancy, what matters most is how active a woman remains and the type of exercise she engages in. Practicing the right kind of workouts, such as yoga, not only helps alleviate pain but also prepares the body for labor.

Other Causes of Back Pain During Pregnancy

Gastric Issues – Stomach bloating, constipation, and weak pelvic floor muscles can put additional strain on the lower back. Tight Hip Joints – When the hip joints are tight, the lower back compensates for the lack of mobility, increasing stress and discomfort. Walking Pattern – Walking with "duck feet" (out-toed walking) alters the biomechanics of the body, leading to increased stress on the lower back and surrounding joints. Learning to walk with toes pointed in the direction of movement can help reduce this strain. Mattress Quality – If there’s a visible depression where the lower back rests, it's time to either change the mattress or place a small towel under the depressed area to provide better support. In the third trimester, placing a high pillow under the knees while sleeping can ease back discomfort. Hot Packs – Applying a hot pack to the lower back is safe and effective for relieving stiffness and pain. Matsyakridasana – This relaxation pose is highly recommended to ease back tension. Avoid Heels – Wearing heels can alter posture and increase strain on the lower back, so it's best to avoid them. Half Butterfly Pose – Eases stiffness in the hip joints and promotes good lumbar health. Malasana (Squat Pose) – Stretches the lower back and hips, relieving tension. Baddha Konasana (Butterfly Pose) – Improves flexibility in the hips and reduces lower back strain. Baby Pose – Helps stretch and relax the back muscles. Samakonasana (Side Splits) Against the Wall – Improves hip mobility and reduces pressure on the lower back. Marjariasana (Cat-Cow Pose) – Strengthens and stretches the back, relieving stiffness. Kandharasana (Bridge Pose) – Strengthens the lower back and improves spinal alignment. Avoid hunching the upper back, as it can increase stress on the lower back. Focus on maintaining good posture and engaging the core muscles during daily activities.

Safe and Effective Methods to Relieve Back Pain

Recommended Yoga Poses for Back Pain Relief

Additional Tips

Staying physically active, practicing proper posture, and incorporating targeted yoga stretches can significantly reduce back pain and improve overall comfort during pregnancy.

Authored by Dr. Subhadra Bhupatiraju YogaTherapist, Center for Spine & Sports Health