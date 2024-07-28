Smart Watch Idea for Elderly Dementia Praised

Hyderabad: Dementia is a common problem among the elderly, but the necessary systems to address it have been lacking until now, according to several speakers. They praised Anvaya's development and patenting of a smart watch specifically designed for dementia patients, calling it a brilliant idea. This device can track the elderly’s location and send instant alerts to their caregivers if anything happens.

T-Hub CEO Mahankali Srinivas Rao remarked that startup ideas are becoming increasingly diverse, and the introduction of an AI-based app for elderly care and comprehensive efforts to address their issues are highly commendable. He expressed hope that Anvaya Care’s services would reach more people.



Anvaya’s founder Prashanth Reddy said, "We developed the Anvaya Smart Emergency Response System and obtained a patent for it. We identified that there were no services in the dementia care sector and aimed to provide them. We launched India’s first AI-enabled dementia care at home. For employee care, we introduced the Ananya Nishchint AI platform and the Ananya Kin Care remote patient monitoring system, which is sufficient for the next 20 years. The elderly raised us and made us productive members of society. It is our duty to provide them with the necessary care. Therefore, Anvaya provides a wide range of services, from sending nurses and doctors to their homes, collecting lab samples, sending plumbers, booking Uber cabs, and more.”

