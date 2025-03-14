Sleep is a necessity, not a luxury: AIG panellists

Hyderabad: Using alcohol as a sleep aid is a misconception, especially for those with sleep apnoea, a condition that disrupts breathing during sleep.

Experts from AIG Hospitals dispelled such myths and discussed sleep challenges during a ‘World Sleep Day’ panel discussion here on Friday. The discussion covered cardiovascular, pulmonary, and psychological impacts of sleep deprivation, with a pilot sharing aviation precautions regarding sleep.

Dr. C. Narasimhan, senior consultant cardiologist, stated that restful sleep improves cardiovascular disease outcomes. "Sleep has long been ignored as a cardiovascular risk factor. Correcting sleep disorders significantly improves heart conditions such as arrhythmias and heart failure in up to 60 per cent cases," he said.

Senior consultant pulmonologist Dr. Vishwanath Gella explained about different sleep apnea types: obstructive, caused by airway blockages; and central, due to brain signal failures affecting breathing. "Obstructive sleep apnoea often results from fat accumulation around the throat, while central sleep apnoea occurs in neurological conditions like strokes and Parkinson’s," he said.

Many are unaware that they have sleep apnoea, mistakenly associating snoring with deep sleep. "Snoring indicates dysfunctional breathing, not quality sleep," he warned.

Dr. Srinivas Kishore Sistla, head (ENT), elaborated on airway obstructions in sleep apnoea, which can be static or dynamic, occurring only during sleep. "A sleep study helps evaluate airflow issues, while further analysis determines if the obstruction is temporary or persistent," he explained.

Alcohol worsens sleep apnoea by relaxing airway muscles and numbing the brain’s breathing triggers. "It disrupts sleep architecture, reducing essential deep sleep," he said, emphasising that sleep is a necessity, not a luxury. "A sleep debt accumulates over time, much like credit card debt. Weekend catch-up sleep helps but is not a perfect fix. Adults need around seven hours of sleep daily to avoid long-term health consequences," he explains.

Dr Varunidhi Kankipati highlighted sleep deprivation’s psychological effects, linking it to mental health conditions such as depression, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia. "Sleep affects cognitive function, mood, and overall mental well-being. Stress and worry often peak at night, disrupting sleep patterns," she mentioned. Addressing sleep hygiene and therapy is the key, though severe cases may require medication.

Anwesh Gandra, commander at Air India express, discussed aviation safety protocols. "DGCA mandates flight duty time limitations but pilots must ensure adequate sleep. Though there are no direct tests to measure rest, pilots monitor each other," he said.

Controlled rest, where one pilot takes 30-minute naps, mitigates fatigue. "Circadian rhythm disruption is a major challenge, particularly between 2 am and 6 am, increasing the risk of errors," he added.