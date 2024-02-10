Seven Children Develop Reaction to Antibiotic Injection at Hospital

Vijayawada: Seven children developed fever and chills in reaction to receiving a shot of antibiotic injection as part of their treatment for respiratory tract infections at the government hospital in Machilipatnam of Krishna district late on Friday night.

According to the hospital medical superintendent Dr G.S. Ramesh Kumar, the children, who hail from the surrounding areas of Machilipatnam, were admitted to the hospital for respiratory tract infection treatment. As part of the treatment protocol, seven children received an antibiotic injection, resulting in adverse reactions. Immediate medical attention was provided, and the children will be discharged on Saturday, he said.

Dr Kumar mentioned that an inquiry is underway to find the cause of the adverse reactions to the antibiotic injection.