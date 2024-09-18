Selena says she can’t carry her children

Singer and actor Selena Gomez has revealed she can’t carry her own children. In an interview, the 32-year-old pop star said that she has several medical conditions which could increase her risk of pregnancy complications. “I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while,” she said.

Systemic lupus erythematosus (also called lupus or SLE) is a chronic inflammatory disease that can affect various organs of the body.

According to experts, when attempting to conceive, women with autoimmune disorders may face a variety of challenges because these conditions can have an impact on fertility and pregnancy outcomes, either directly or indirectly.