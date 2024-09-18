Selena says she can’t carry her children
“I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy,” says the singer; Experts say it increases the risk of abortion, intrauterine Foetal death, preeclampsia, intrauterine growth retardation, and preterm birth
Singer and actor Selena Gomez has revealed she can’t carry her own children. In an interview, the 32-year-old pop star said that she has several medical conditions which could increase her risk of pregnancy complications. “I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while,” she said.
Systemic lupus erythematosus (also called lupus or SLE) is a chronic inflammatory disease that can affect various organs of the body.
According to experts, when attempting to conceive, women with autoimmune disorders may face a variety of challenges because these conditions can have an impact on fertility and pregnancy outcomes, either directly or indirectly.
Selena has an autoimmune condition called Lupus. She is also detected to be having a bipolar disorder for which she is on medication. “People with lupus can become pregnant if the disease has been in remission for at least a year. However, pregnancy can worsen lupus and lead to deleterious effects on the fetus, including preterm, growth retardation, and stillbirth. Both the disease and the medication she is on, whether for lupus or bipolar disorder, can have an impact on the pregnancy,” says Dr Manjula Anagani, Clinical Director and HOD Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Care Hospitals.
RISKS
Reproductive health can suffer when the immune system unintentionally targets the body’s own tissues. Pregnancy in women with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) carries several risks for both the mother and the fetus. Dr Srikrishna R. Boddu, Consultant General Physician, Kamineni Hospitals, lists out some of the key dangers:
Miscarriage: Women with lupus have a higher risk of miscarriage, particularly in the presence of antiphospholipid antibodies.
Preterm Delivery: There is an increased risk of preterm delivery, often due to lupus flares, pre-eclampsia, or premature rupture of membranes.
Preeclampsia: This condition, characterised by high blood pressure and damage to other organs, is more common in pregnant women with lupus.
Foetal Growth Restriction: Babies born to mothers with lupus may experience intrauterine growth restriction, leading to low birth weight.
Stillbirth: Women with lupus have a higher risk of stillbirth, particularly if the disease is active during pregnancy.
Maternal Complications: Pregnant women with lupus are at higher risk for developing gestational diabetes, kidney complications, and excessive weight gain.
Lupus flares: Pregnancy can trigger lupus flares, which can complicate both maternal and foetal health.
Regular monitoring and appropriate medication adjustments can help to keep a check on these risks.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
