How PepFlow Can Provide Magical Cure For Many Fatal Diseases

Why do we need to predict the shapes of peptides? Well, misfolding of peptides can occur due to mutations where the DNA sequence that codes for the peptide alters the structure causing dysfunction, and peptides can adopt irregular shapes because of their own peptide bonds and binding interactions.

Peptides, in other words, are the building blocks of certain types of proteins that are essentially required.

Peptide misfolding or irregular protein structures cause diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington’s disease, Cystic fibrosis, and many other degenerative and neurodegenerative disorders.

These types of disorders and diseases currently do not have a medication or cure as they involve disease and genetic complexities along with rigorous clinical trials which are expensive and time-consuming.