Saurabh Bothra Creates History with 2000 Days of Continuous Yoga Practice, Achieves His 6th World Record 

For most people, missing a day of routine is ordinary. But for Saurabh Bothra, Co-founder and Yoga Teacher at Habuild, showing up daily for yoga through sickness, travel, work pressures, and personal commitments has been non-negotiable. In a landmark achievement he has completed 2000 consecutive days of yoga practice, earning him his 6th World Record officiated by the World Record Union. This achievement not only highlights his personal discipline and dedication but also reinforces Habuild’s mission to make yoga and mindful habits an integral part of modern lifestyles.

Over the past years, Saurabh’s daily discipline has become the heartbeat of Habuild’s global community of over 1 crore people who practice yoga and mindful living through the platform. By choosing consistency over convenience, he has demonstrated that yoga is not just a fitness activity but a way of life that nurtures resilience, focus, and inner strength.

This milestone is the latest in a series of global recognitions that Saurabh and Habuild have earned. In Jan 2024, it set the Guinness World Record for most viewers for a yoga live stream on YouTube with 2,46,252 viewers, followed by the World Records Union title for most live viewership in a single day for a yoga lesson with 5,99,162 viewers and the largest attendance in a virtual meditation class with 2,87,711 participants. In 2023, Habuild had the largest attendance in a virtual yoga class by World Records Union which was attended by 1,34,057 participants and the latest is by Official World Record for the largest synchronized virtual yoga session on International Yoga Day 2025, with 7,52,074 participants across 169 countries.

Reflecting on his achievement, Saurabh Bothra, CoFounder & Yoga Teacher, Habuild said, "2000 days of yoga is not just my milestone, it belongs to the entire Habuild community. Every single day, lakhs of people chose to practice alongside me, and together we created this journey of consistency. I am deeply grateful to everyone who shows up, because it is your presence that inspires me to continue. This is no longer just my story alone, it is our collective story."

With this record, Saurabh reinforces Habuild’s mission of building a healthier, mindful world driven by daily habits. His journey stands as living proof that consistency is the true superpower, capable of not only transforming one individual’s life but also touching millions across the globe.