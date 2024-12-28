Sad Ahead of New Year? It’s Common, Says Psychologists

Hyderabad: As 2024 draws to a close, workplaces across the country are witnessing contrasting scenarios. While some employees enjoy the festive cheer with year-end celebrations and extended breaks, others report a different vibe, marked by work-from-home policies, shutdowns, and even the seasonal blues.

In some sectors, companies have implemented work-from-home policies or granted extended leaves, giving employees time to unwind.

“Our office has given us a week off, and it feels wonderful to spend time with family and reflect on the year gone by,” said Megha Sharma, a marketing professional from Hyderabad.

In contrast, certain sectors face heightened activity during this period, leaving employees grappling with stress. “We have year-end targets to meet, and the pressure is immense. While others are enjoying the holiday, we’re buried in deadlines,” shared Rajesh Bandela, an IT professional in Barkatpura.

Adding to this mix is the phenomenon of year-end blues, with some individuals experiencing Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). “It’s a strange feeling. Everyone around is celebrating, but I find myself feeling unusually low and demotivated, thinking about all I’ve done in the past year and whether or not I’ll be able to stick to my goals in the next year. My therapist told me this was normal and shared ways to be thankful,” said Priya Menon, an HR manager based in the city.

Psychologist Dr Ananya Reddy V, attributes this to a combination of factors, including changed daylight hours for those who work for other countries, the pressure of wrapping up pending tasks, and the natural inclination to introspect as the year ends.

“Seasonal affective disorder is real and can be particularly challenging for individuals prone to anxiety or depression. It’s essential to recognise the symptoms early and take steps like engaging in outdoor activities, maintaining a routine, and reaching out for support when needed,” she advised.

For many, however, the end of the year brings joy and a sense of closure. Offices across cities are hosting year-end parties and Secret Santa events to spread festive cheer. “Our team organised a potluck and gift exchange, and it was so refreshing to take a break from work and just celebrate together,” said Pruthvi S., an architect.