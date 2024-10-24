Road Accidents on the Rise: A Nationwide Call for Enhanced Safety Measures

Hyderabad: The alarming increase in road accidents across India is a pressing public health issue. In 2022 alone, the country recorded 461,312 road accidents, resulting in 168,491 fatalities and 443,366 injuries—a 12% rise in accidents and over 9% increase in deaths compared to the previous year. The aftermath of these accidents leaves countless individuals facing long-term, debilitating injuries, while families endure unimaginable loss and trauma.

According to Dr. K. Sudhir Kumar Reddy, Chief Orthopedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon at Landmark Hospitals and Century Hospital, Hyderabad, "Every day in emergency rooms, we see the tragic outcomes of traffic accidents—life-threatening injuries, disabilities, and the loss of lives. Road safety is far more than just following traffic laws; it's a critical public health issue that requires urgent attention. These accidents aren't merely statistics; they represent preventable tragedies that impact families and communities deeply."

For those who survive serious accidents, the road to recovery is often long and grueling, involving multiple surgeries, intensive physical rehabilitation, and emotional support. The psychological effects on both victims and their families can last for years, further underlining the urgent need for greater road safety awareness.

Adherence to road safety measures can drastically reduce both the frequency and severity of accidents. Simple actions such as wearing seat belts and helmets, following traffic signals, avoiding distracted driving, and exercising patience on the road can save countless lives. Preventive healthcare, including educating the public on the importance of road safety, is also essential. By understanding the harm accidents cause to the human body, we can better communicate the need for safer road practices.







