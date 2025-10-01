Rising Incidence of Heart Attacks in Under-40s – Lifestyle or Genetics?

Heart disease has traditionally been seen as a health threat primarily for older adults. In recent years, however, there has been a troubling uptick in the prevalence of heart attacks in people younger than 40 years old. This has raised a very important question: Are we to blame lifestyle factors, or is it possible that genetics is to blame? The truth is not black and white it's often a combination of both.

One of the leading contributors to rising heart attacks in younger adults is lifestyle. Sedentary routines, long desk hours, poor diet, excessive screen time, and reliance on fast food all weaken cardiovascular health by fueling obesity, diabetes, and high cholesterol. Because alcohol, smoking, energy drinks, and chronic stress increase strain on the heart and arteries, they further compound the effects of an unhealthy lifestyle choices, however, the lifestyle of the individual is only part of the equation, and there is a sizeable genetic contribution. A family history of heart disease, high blood pressure, or diabetes (family history) as well as genetic conditions like high cholesterol or structural abnormalities in the heart, may place healthy and active individuals at further risk.

The complexity of the interaction between lifestyle and genetics cannot be underestimated. A person with a strong genetic background can still substantially reduce their risk by being wary of diet, exercise, and stress. On the other hand, even a person with no family history can end up with a heart problem if he/she ignores healthy habits. This is why we focus on prevention.

Small, but achievable, steps that someone under 40 years can take to help. Regular exercise, healthy eating habits, reducing alcohol and tobacco products and getting enough sleep will all contribute to heart health. Knowing about your family health history on diseases too is important, and staying on top of your health by having an annual visit with your health care providers and monitoring things like blood pressure and cholesterol level is essential. Always take an active interest in your health.

In conclusion, the rising incidence of heart attacks in younger adults is a wake-up call. While we cannot change our genes, we can certainly modify our lifestyles. A proactive approach that combines healthy living with regular screening is the best way to safeguard heart health no matter your age.

Dr. Samarasimha Reddy D, Associate Consultant - Cardiology Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada