Reimagining Youth Health: A National Imperative for a Prevention-First Public Health Policy

India’s youth are the backbone of our nation’s future, embodying innovation, resilience, and boundless potential. Currently, India stands at a critical demographic juncture with over 65% of its population under the age of 35. As an IAS officer with over 23 years of experience in public sector governance, I have witnessed the transformative power of well-designed public health policies. However, the rising tide of lifestyle-related health challenges among young Indians including obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and mental health issues demands urgent action. The Government of India recognizes that safeguarding the health of our youth is not just a medical priority but a strategic imperative for economic growth and sustainable development.

India’s youth are now increasingly affected by early-onset non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and mental health concerns, driven by modern lifestyles and structural factors. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) and ICMR’s India State-Level Disease Burden Initiative, there is a sharp rise in obesity, diabetes, and hypertension among adolescents and young adults. Mental health disorders particularly anxiety, depression, and suicide are rising, with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) recording over 1.6 lakh suicides in 2022, the highest ever. These are not isolated crises they are systemic alarms, signalling where timely multisectoral interventions can make a measurable difference.

Key drivers affecting youth health

Sedentary digital lifestyles reduce physical activity, cause sleep disorders, and lead to eye strain. Unhealthy eating patterns result in early-onset obesity, nutritional deficiencies, and gastrointestinal issues. High academic or professional stress causes a rise in anxiety, burnout, and mental health breakdowns. Urbanisation and pollution contribute to respiratory issues and a lack of access to green or public wellness spaces. Post-COVID behaviour shifts have led to greater isolation, digital dependence, and a decline in immunity awareness.

Building prevention into public health systems

India’s flagship initiatives Ayushman Bharat, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), and National Programme for Prevention and Control of NCDs (NP-NCD) have laid a robust foundation. However, to address youth-specific vulnerabilities, we need a stronger prevention layer in national policy frameworks.

To promote holistic well-being among India's youth, a multi-faceted approach is necessary. This can be achieved through several initiatives. Institutionalizing health education in schools and colleges is crucial and this can be done by integrating curriculum-based modules on essential topics like nutrition, sleep hygiene, and stress management, while also promoting peer mentorship and youth-led wellness clubs. Mainstreaming mental health at the community level is also vital and this can be achieved by expanding the District Mental Health Programme and leveraging AI-driven self-assessment tools for early screening. Urban planning should prioritize wellness infrastructure including youth fitness zones, meditation spaces, and cycle-friendly areas while also regulating junk food access near educational institutions. Digital health innovation can play a significant role in monitoring youth health and this can be fostered through incentives for startups and public-private collaborations to develop customized health apps and AI tools. Finally, inter-ministerial convergence is essential where youth health outcomes are integrated into the key performance indicators of various ministries and policies are cross-notified to support these outcomes ensuring a cohesive and effective approach to promoting youth well-being.

Why prevention for youth is a national investment

Economic rationale Early prevention reduces long-term healthcare costs and productivity losses. According to WHO estimates, NCDs cost India $6.2 trillion in economic output by 2030, a burden significantly driven by young adults entering the workforce with undiagnosed or unmanaged health conditions. Strategic rationale A healthy and mentally resilient youth population will be the backbone of India’s journey towards becoming a $10 trillion economy, a global innovation hub, and a climate-resilient society. Social rationale Empowering young people with knowledge, access, and agency over their health fosters intergenerational health capital, transforming entire families and communities.

From a demographic dividend to a health dividend

The strength of a nation lies not in its numbers alone but in the well-being, clarity, and conviction of its youth. Health cannot be an afterthought. It must be the first principle of governance. By transitioning to a prevention-first public health model, India has the opportunity to shape a generation that is not only longer-living but better-living, more productive, emotionally resilient, and globally competitive. Let us place youth health at the heart of India’s growth story because the choices we make today will determine whether our demographic dividend becomes our greatest strength or a missed opportunity.

The article is authored by By Dr. Mrinalini Darswal IAS Senior Officer Government of India



