Living with Hemophilia: Expert Insights on Management and Treatment

In an exclusive conversation with Deccan Chronicle, Dr. G Vikram Kumar sheds light on the complexities of hemophilia, its impact on patients’ lives, and the recent breakthroughs in the treatment and management of this rare blood disorder.

Can you explain the basics of hemophilia, its types (A and B), and how it affects the body's ability to clot blood?

Hemophilia is a rare, inherited blood disorder that causes one’s blood to clot less, which results in an increased risk of bleeding or bruising. Hemophilia happens because one’s body doesn’t make enough protein (clotting factors) to help blood form clots. Clotting factors are proteins in one’s blood. They work with platelets to form blood clots that control bleeding. Low clotting factor levels increase bleeding risk. There are several types of Hemophilia. Hemophilia may be severe, moderate or mild based on the amount of clotting factor in your blood. Conventionally, the healthcare providers managed this condition by replacing the missing clotting factor (Replacement therapy/Prophylaxis). However, now with the non-factor prophylactic treatment made available, this provides superior and durable bleed protection than conventional therapies.

There are three types of hemophilia:

• Hemophilia A: This is the most common type of hemophilia. It happens when you don’t have enough clotting factor 8 (factor VIII). The CDC estimates about 10 in 100,000 people have hemophilia A.

• Hemophilia B: Hemophilia B happens when you don’t have enough clotting factor 9 (factor IX.) The CDC estimates about 3 in 100,000 people in the U.S. have hemophilia B.

• Hemophilia C: Hemophilia C is also known as factor 11 (factor XI) deficiency. This hemophilia type is very rare, affecting 1 in 100,000 people.

What are the common symptoms and complications associated with hemophilia?

The most significant symptom is unusual or excessive bleeding or bruising. People with hemophilia may develop large bruises after minor injuries. This is a sign of bleeding under their skin. They may bleed for an unusually long time, whether that’s bleeding after surgery, bleeding after dental treatment or simply bleeding from a cut finger. They may start bleeding for no apparent reason, such as sudden bloody noses. How much bruising or bleeding people have depends on whether they have severe, moderate or mild hemophilia: People with severe hemophilia often have spontaneous bleeding or bleeding for no apparent reason. People with moderate hemophilia who have serious injuries may bleed for an unusually long time. People with mild hemophilia may have unusual bleeding, but only after major surgery or injury. Other symptoms may include:

• Joint pain from internal bleeding: Joints in your ankles, knees, hips, and shoulders may ache, swell, or feel hot to the touch.

• Bleeding in the brain; People with severe hemophilia very rarely develop life-threatening bleeding in their brains. Brain bleeds may cause persistent headaches, double vision or make you feel very sleepy.

What are the current treatment options available for hemophilia patients in India, and how accessible are they?

There are two main modes of replacement therapy for hemophilia patients: either to stop bleeding (on-demand) or regular infusions of clotting factor to prevent bleeds (prophylaxis). Current treatment options include:

• Plasma-derived clotting factors

• Recombinant Factor Concentrates

• Extended Half-life Factor Products

• Non-factor therapy: Emicizumab (only approved drug in India)

Unlike other replacement therapies which require infusion via IV route up to 2-3 weeks, non-factor therapies offer a convenient subcutaneous form of treatment with a maintenance dosing frequency of once a month.

How does prophylactic treatment differ from on-demand treatment for hemophilia, and what are the benefits of prophylactic treatment?

All forms of prophylaxis (with Clotting Factor Concentrates or prophylaxis with non-factor replacement agents,e.g. emicizumab) provide superior benefits over episodic/On demand therapy. Conventional prophylaxis, initiated early in life, has been associated with over 90% reduction in joint bleeding rates, annualized joint bleeding rates (AJBRs) below 3 per year, and a significant reduction in joint deterioration and degenerative joint disease.

• Prophylaxis also provides protection from other types of hemorrhages in hemophilia, including preventing or substantially reducing the risk of intracranial hemorrhage.

• Longer-term benefits include reduction of chronic musculoskeletal pain, functional limitations, and disability, need for orthopedic surgery, hospitalization, emergency room visits, and reduced length of hospital stays; all of this leads to greater participation (i.e., regular attendance) in educational, recreational, and professional activities, with improved quality of life.

• Because of these benefits, the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH), and many national and international hemophilia organizations have endorsed early prophylaxis as the standard of care for children with a severe phenotype hemophilia and recommend that prophylaxis be continued lifelong.

Additionally, adults with severe phenotype hemophilia (if not already on prophylaxis) should initiate prophylaxis as well.

People with severe hemophilia in developing countries often don't survive till adulthood. Can you elaborate on the challenges they face?

• Lack of awareness of disease among healthcare workers and patients.

• Lack of diagnostic facilities

• Lack of continuous supply of clotting factor concentrates

• Lack of uniform protocols for the management of hemophilia across the country

How do limited access to healthcare facilities, diagnosis, and treatment impact hemophilia patients in India?

• Due to lack of access there will be a delay in the diagnosis of new cases

• Existing cases of hemophilia if they suffer any new bleed they have to travel long distances to receive factor concentrate. This is very important especially when they get life-threatening bleeds like an intracranial bleed

• Delay in diagnosis of hemophilia patients with inhibitors