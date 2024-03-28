Paderu on Alert: Health Officials Conduct Malaria Inspection

Visakhapatnam: In a bid to strengthen malaria prevention efforts, Zonal Malaria Officer (ZMO) M. Shanti Prabha and District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) Dr C. Jamal Basha conducted a comprehensive inspection tour in the Paderu division on Wednesday.

Their focus was on tackling potential malaria outbreaks, particularly in the Kandulapatham, Chintada, and Vantla mango grove areas. The inspection included a visit to the Edulapalem Primary Health Centre (PHC) where they reviewed lab records and examined confirmed malaria cases reported from nearby locations. Additionally, they assessed the operational efficiency of the Mangala Mamidi Health Wellness Centre.

Emphasising preventive measures, Dr Basha instructed lab technicians, health assistants, and Lady Health Technicians (LHTs) to meticulously analyse lab reports and slides for early detection of malaria.

He placed a special emphasis on community outreach. The LHTs were tasked with organizing training programs at health centers and conducting public awareness campaigns to educate residents on effective malaria prevention strategies.

The inspection team also comprised Dr. Narasimha Rao, Medical Officer of the Primary Health Centre, MPHEO B. Tirupathi Rao, APMO B. Dhanunjay Rao, and D. Seshadri.

This proactive inspection by health officials demonstrates their commitment to safeguarding public health in Paderu and preventing the spread of malaria.