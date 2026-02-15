5K Women Turn Up For 6th Edition Zydus Pinkathon

Hyderabad : The sixth edition of the Zydus Pinkathon Hyderabad drew over 5,000 women to People’s Plaza, Necklace Road, on Sunday morning, reinforcing the city’s steadily growing engagement with women’s community running. Assembly commenced at 5:30 am, with participants across age groups and backgrounds lining up for the Raghu Vamsi 3 km, Lifelong 5 km, and 10 km races, alongside the ultra-distance categories.

The field included first-time runners, working professionals, senior citizens, and seasoned endurance athletes, all sharing the same course.

The Hyderabad leg also featured ultra categories of 50 km, 75 km, 100 km, and a 100 km relay, conducted under the Invincible Women platform, with strong participation from long-distance runners. The sustained uptake of these endurance formats points to the gradual rise of ultra-running among women in India.

In the timed race categories, Amala Kalapala won the 3 km in 19:10, while Mounika Kalapala secured first place in the 5 km with a time of 27:32. The 10 km title was claimed by Vadde Navya, who finished in 49:59, rounding off a competitive morning across distances.

Speaking after the event, Milind Soman, Founder, Pinkathon, said, “What stands out in Hyderabad is the comfort with which women are choosing to participate. Whether running in sportswear or traditional attire, the decision to show up and prioritise health is what truly matters. Seeing thousands gather at sunrise, many for their first organised run, reflects how participation is becoming more normalised across communities.”

The Hyderabad edition also continued Pinkathon’s engagement with preventive health awareness alongside Title Partner Zydus Lifesciences, reinforcing the shared focus on preventive healthcare. Through its Easiest Exam campaign, Zydus encourages women to adopt a simple three-minute self-breast examination as a regular health habit, a message that gains added urgency in urban centres where lifestyle-related health risks are rising.

Ankita Konwar, Founder, Invincible Women, added, “Each year we see greater consistency. Women are not just participating once; they’re returning, increasing distances, and setting new personal benchmarks. The ultra-categories in particular reflect how endurance running is steadily becoming part of the larger fitness conversation.”

Dr. Keyur Parekh, President – BU Biologics & Strategy Head, Zydus Lifesciences, said, “Our continued association with Zydus Pinkathon reflects our belief that preventive healthcare conversations must extend beyond clinics and hospitals. Zydus is commited to women’s health and the Easiest Exam campaign is dedicated to raising breast cancer awareness while promoting early detection. When thousands of women engage in a shared fitness platform, it creates meaningful opportunities to build awareness around long-term well-being.”

Continuing its 2025–26 nationwide season, the Zydus Pinkathon will next head to Delhi on March 8, followed by Pune on April 5, building on the steady participation and city-wide engagement witnessed across editions this year.