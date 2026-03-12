One in 10 Adults Live With Kidney Ailment: Doctors

Hyderabad: Doctors marking World Kidney Day have warned that chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects one in ten adults worldwide and often develops silently, being detected only at advanced stages.

Dr Sindhu Kaza, senior consultant nephrologist in Hyderabad, said the burden of CKD has risen sharply over the past decade. “Many people believe kidney disease is rare, but it is far more common than people think. Most patients do not show clear symptoms in the early stages,” she noted.

Globally, CKD cases have increased by nearly 30 per cent in the past decade and the condition is projected to become the fifth leading cause of death by 2040.

Dr E Ravi, consultant nephrologist and transplant physician in Secunderabad, said diabetes and high blood pressure remain the two leading causes in India, with recurrent infections, autoimmune diseases and excessive use of painkillers also contributing. He urged regular screening for those with diabetes and hypertension, noting that simple urine and blood tests can detect the illness early.

Dr Seerapani Gopaluni added that doctors are seeing cases of CKD of unknown cause, particularly among agricultural communities, with younger patients presenting advanced kidney failure.

Doctors stressed that early detection can prevent dialysis in many cases, with medicines, diet and lifestyle changes proving effective. Experts advised controlling blood pressure and diabetes, avoiding unnecessary painkillers and undergoing screening after the age of 30 to protect kidney health.