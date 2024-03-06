Odisha: Vedanta Lanjigarh Reaches Out to 75,000 People Through Cancer Disability Screening Exercise

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Lanjigarh, India’s premier producer of metallurgical grade alumina, has reached out to 75,000 people through cancer disability screening exercise in Financial Year 2023-23, a company official said on Wednesday.

Vedanta Lanjigarh’s recently held health campaign encapsulated two major drives – a cancer prevention drive that was conducted in collaboration with Mahatma Gandhi Hospital and Research Institute, based in Visakhapatnam. The drive aimed at promoting greater awareness on cancer prevention, timely detection, and care. A screening camp was also organised as part of the campaign and included an adverse range of early detection facilities as well as free consultations with specialists. Secondly, a disability assistance camp was also organised. The camp reached out to people with special needs from neighbouring communities, enabling them to lead a self-sufficient life.

Speaking on the company’s health endeavours, Mr. Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya, CEO-Alumina Business, Vedanta Ltd- said, “We firmly believe that access to quality healthcare is a catalyst for socio-economic progress. At Vedanta Lanjigarh, we are dedicated to making a positive impact on the well-being of the communities around us. Through targeted interventions in health, we strive to elevate the collective health standards in remote and underserved regions of the country, contributing to the holistic development of the region. Our commitment is rooted in the belief that a healthier community paves the way for a stronger and more prosperous future.”

Appreciating the initiative, Mr. Chancher Majhi, Sarpanch of Basantpada Gram Panchayat, said, “My heartfelt gratitude to Vedanta Lanjigarh for extending regular support to all the villages in vicinity by organising free health drives for the people with different needs. Such kinds of holistic interventions ensure a healthy community and Vedanta successfully fulfils its commitment towards the community’s development through such initiatives.”