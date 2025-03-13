Oasis Fertility Offering free Fertility Assessments for Women This March

Hyderabad: Fertility is a journey that should never be faced alone. Yet, too often, women carry the weight of expectations, navigating questions about their bodies and resilience. Women are offered advice they never sought and remedies they never needed. Even in a gynaecologist’s clinic, the focus is often on them—their reports, their lifestyle, and their efforts. But fertility is not just a woman’s responsibility; it’s a shared journey that deserves understanding, support, and a holistic approach for both partners.

Oasis Fertility is redefining the fertility journey by offering science-backed comprehensive care & personalized treatment plans for both men and women. Through advanced diagnostics, expert consultations, and state-of-the-art treatments, Oasis Fertility empowers women with the knowledge they need while encouraging couples to approach fertility together.

To further this commitment, Oasis Fertility is launching a FREE fertility assessment initiative across all its centres in India till March 31st. This includes free AMH testing (if recommended) and all fertility assessments, providing crucial insights into reproductive health. Oasis Fertility practices a progressive approach to fertility care, providing comprehensive support to both partners and letting the good hands of science guide you on your journey to parenthood.

Infertility is a growing concern worldwide, with 1 out of 4 infertile couples coming from India. Oasis Fertility has helped deliver over 1,00,000+ babies through IVF and other fertility treatments. With 15 years of expertise, Oasis Fertility has introduced CAPA In Vitro Maturation (IVM) to India, a drug-free IVF option beneficial for patients with PCOS or PCOD. Additionally, it offers advanced solutions such as Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT-A), Endometrial Receptivity Analysis (ERA), Microfluidics, and Microsurgical Testicular Sperm Extraction (Micro TESE), all aimed at increasing the chances of delivering healthy biological children.

“We are committed to empowering women with the knowledge, support, and science-backed solutions they need to make informed decisions about their reproductive health. Our free fertility assessment initiative for the whole month is a testament to this commitment, ensuring women have access to expert guidance, psychological support, and personalized care at every stage of their journey. We encourage couples to seek fertility consultations together so that no woman has to walk this path alone,” said Dr Durga G Rao, Co-Founder and Medical Director of Oasis Fertility.



