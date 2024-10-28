Nursing Award Winner Margaret Shepherd Sets Up Fund from 2 Cr Prize for Free Neonatal Diabetes Testing

Hyderabad: One year after being recognised for her outstanding contributions in nursing with the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Awards 2023, Maggie Shepherd reflects on the transformative impact winning the award has had on her career and the remarkable initiatives she has spearheaded since.

"Winning the Aster Guardians award has truly amplified the impact I can have on a global scale. It's been a busy and fulfilling year, and I'm grateful for the opportunities it has presented to make a meaningful difference in the field of genetic diabetes."

Maggie has been unwavering in her commitment to advancing healthcare globally. Following her award win, she donated funds to support free testing for neonatal diabetes on a global scale. In the last year alone, the Exeter team at Royal Devon University Healthcare Foundation Trust received nearly 100 referrals for neonatal diabetes testing from 26 different countries worldwide. Of these referrals, a remarkable 63% received a genetic diagnosis, resulting in 18 individuals transitioning from insulin injections to tablet treatment, significantly improving their quality of life.

In addition to her groundbreaking work in monogenic diabetes, she has ventured into the realm of podcasting alongside Professor Andrew Hattersley, launching a series of episodes focused on genetic diabetes www.1in6b.com. To date, their podcasts have garnered over 7360 downloads from 32 countries, increasing awareness and making critical research in Monogenic diabetes easily accessible to a global audience in an engaging format.

Inspired by the Aster Guardians award, Maggie expanded her reach internationally, collaborating with colleagues on an NIHR global Health grant. This collaboration has seen the appointment of three PhD students in Africa and upcoming qualitative research in Uganda, furthering the understanding and treatment of diabetes in diverse global communities.