NETAS SWEAT IT OUT

Amidst the election fervour, one aspect often overlooked is the physical and mental strength required for politicians to navigate the strenuous long hours of poll campaigning. While public speeches, rallies, and debates dominate the scene, behind the scenes, many Indian politicians are adhering to strict workout regimes and diet routines to maintain their energy levels and remain super fit – physically, mentally, and emotionally. While their schedules may be packed with political meetings, speeches, and travels, many politicians are prioritising their health.

Fitness Freaks

Many politicians prefer brisk walking or jogging as it allows them to clear their minds and often serves as an opportunity for outdoor interactions with people. Supriya Sule (54), an MP of the Nationalist Congress Party alternates between cycling, yoga and brisk walking. She simply grabs her helmet and goes out cycling with or without sneakers. You can spot her walking, jogging or cycling back from Marine Drive to her home on Peddar Road in Mumbai after a long day.

One can’t talk about walking without mentioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his famous Bharat Jodo Yatra. Walking 25-km daily, sprinting and doing push-ups occasionally in between the yatra, put the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (53) in the spotlight.

Suraj Singh Thakur, an AICC delegate and former State President Youth Congress & NSUI, Mumbai, says, “During Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi used to have dry fruits to munch on during tea breaks. Some people were unable to catch up with his brisk walking during the yatra at times. He (Gandhi) keeps his volunteers and party members’ fitness in check along with his own.” Rahul Gandhi is a trained scuba diver and loves cycling. “He has a dedicated gym workout routine for at least two hours whenever time permits him from his busy schedule,” he says. Gandhi is a fitness freak. A great badminton player and has a black belt in Aikido. Beyond fitness, he maintains a strict diet.

Yoga holds a special place in Indian culture, and many politicians swear by its benefits including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (73). To be able to attend seven events across eight cities in just 36 hours requires immense mental and physical strength.

PM Modi routinely walks on the track of Panchtatvas and practices breathing exercises daily.

Poll Toll

During election campaigns, the demands on politicians escalate exponentially. Long hours, constant travel, irregular sleep patterns, and high stress levels can take a toll on their physical and mental well-being. Nalin S Kohli, national spokesperson of BJP, says that with non-stop activities that get heightened during elections, the demands of campaigning add on to all political functionaries at all levels — from the political leaders, volunteers to the electorate. Kohli says, “With the constant travelling across different destinations, sticking to regular meal times can be challenging, impacting sleep schedules. Often politicians resort to power naps during journeys to recharge.

Hydration is key to combating the strain on vocal cords during speeches. Many prioritise a consistent fitness regimen and healthy diet to stay energised and fit for hectic and strenuous schedules.” Gym-time Folks For those who prefer a more structured approach, hitting the gym is a popular choice. However, it gets neglected when high-pressure situations like elections mount stress on their shoulders, light workouts are adopted for muscle relaxation. Personal trainers are often employed to customise workout plans based on individual goals and fitness levels. Shiv Sena two-time MP Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde (37) is a fitness enthusiast. As the life of a politician involves a rigorous amount of travel, Shinde focuses on training himself at a gym. With an in-built gym in his official residence, Kiren Rijiju, Cabinet Minister of Earth Sciences and Food Processing Industries takes out time from his busy schedule to stay fit and often posts his workout videos on social media. Kiren along with Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur launched the Fit India Freedom Run 3.0 in October 2022.

Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani is yet another politician who values her fitness. She even took it to Instagram saying, “DIET ki salah ke do prakaar — mehnat bhaut but no chamatkar. Bidu wazan kam kar .. fit reh fat mat ho re, anda kha baingan kha bread mat kha re. Ben wazan kam kar … diet kar kissi ko pata nahi chalega.” Irani captioned this witty message on a photograph of herself with Bollywood actor Jacky Shroff. Irani believes in hard work, practises yoga and goes to the gym to stay fit and healthy.

Sportsmen SpiritMany politicians are avid sports enthusiasts. From cricket to badminton, playing sports provides them with not only a physical workout but also a recreational outlet to unwind and relieve stress.

Some even participate in marathon runs and cycling events to promote fitness awareness.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is an avid football player and once threw a challenge to ‘KTR’ (KT Rama Rao) for a fitness challenge on the football field. Reddy regularly plays football and hits the gym every week. Kiren Rijiju played tennis, volleyball and was an ace javelin thrower. Rijiju is currently quite active in sports and fitness. Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor loves cricket and regularly hits a six, on the cricket, political and literary fields.

Travelling between cities makes politicians face cultural and climate changes. So, diet becomes crucial in such cases. Smita Nanda, a registered dietician, says,“Adequate amount of complex carbohydrates makes one active, allowing healthy fat to be part of the routine. They should carry some healthy, easy and on-the-go drive snacks to munch on like roasted foster fox nuts (makhanas) and roasted millets. They should club the intake of fruits with some protein source to sustain for a longer period.”

She further adds that traditional sattu drink can also be a on-the-go snack as it is rich in protein and fiber.