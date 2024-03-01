NatureFit Expands Ayush Healthcare Network

NatureFit, India's foremost digital health platform exclusively dedicated to holistic health and wellness, particularly in the domain of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy), aims to expand its integrated healthcare solutions. With the goal of onboarding 30,000+ doctors and 1,000+ hospitals onto its platform by 2027, NatureFit strives to broaden its reach, amplify its influence, and guarantee accessibility for everyone. Currently, the platform already boasts a robust network of over 10,000+ empanelled renowned doctors, nutritionists, and health experts, spanning 200+ hospitals.

Aligned with recent government initiatives such as Ayush Treatment coverage in Health Insurance and the AYUSH Visa program, which facilitate access to quality AYUSH treatments in India for international seekers, NatureFit's expanded network is committed to bridging industry gaps. By facilitating seamless connections between patients and healthcare providers, the platform ensures timely access to the right care for individuals seeking holistic health solutions. Avneet Bhatia, CEO and Founder of NatureFit, emphasized, "Our vision is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by bringing Ayurveda and traditional sciences to the forefront, especially in light of the recent government move towards Ayush coverage in health treatments. With our expanded network, we aim to provide individuals with convenient access to holistic healthcare solutions, empowering them to take charge of their well-being like never before."