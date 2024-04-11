Top
Home » Lifestyle » Health and Wellbeing

National Safe Motherhood Day observed at Fernandez Foundation

Health and Wellbeing
DC Correspondent
11 April 2024 12:44 PM GMT
Dr. Evita Fernandez emphasizes the importance of dignified and safe childbirth experiences for all women, promoting compassionate and evidence-based maternity care
The brain changes were likely an adaptation for motherhood (Photo: AFP)
x
Every birthing mother deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, irrespective of who she is or where she comes from. Pregnancy, labour and childbirth need to be blissful and safe for all women. (File Image: AFP)

Hyderabad: Fernandez Foundation today observed National Safe Motherhood Day. Speaking on the occasion Dr. Evita Fernandez, the Chairperson & Managing Director of Fernandez Foundation said, “Every birthing mother deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, irrespective of who she is or where she comes from. Pregnancy, labour and childbirth need to be blissful and safe for all women. As healthcare professionals, we are committed to offering high -quality evidence-based care with compassion, kindness and respect.

Dr. Evita Fernandez, the Chairperson & Managing Director of Fernandez Foundation

Dr. Evita Fernandez, the Chairperson & Managing Director of Fernandez Foundation


This National Safe Motherhood Day, we must foster positive childbirth experiences for every pregnant woman through a woman-centric, collaborative, and transparent maternity healthcare system. The only way we can do this is by creating a birthing environment where the voice of every mother is heard, and where she is empowered with the right knowledge and support. The world becomes a better place when our mothers’ birth in safety and with dignity.”

( Source : Press Release )
Fernandez Foundation National Safe Motherhood Day Dr. Evita Fernandez 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X