National Safe Motherhood Day observed at Fernandez Foundation

Hyderabad: Fernandez Foundation today observed National Safe Motherhood Day. Speaking on the occasion Dr. Evita Fernandez, the Chairperson & Managing Director of Fernandez Foundation said, “Every birthing mother deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, irrespective of who she is or where she comes from. Pregnancy, labour and childbirth need to be blissful and safe for all women. As healthcare professionals, we are committed to offering high -quality evidence-based care with compassion, kindness and respect.

This National Safe Motherhood Day, we must foster positive childbirth experiences for every pregnant woman through a woman-centric, collaborative, and transparent maternity healthcare system. The only way we can do this is by creating a birthing environment where the voice of every mother is heard, and where she is empowered with the right knowledge and support. The world becomes a better place when our mothers’ birth in safety and with dignity.”