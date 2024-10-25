Workshop on Chronic and Acute Pain Treatments at KIMS Hospital

Hyderabad: Advancements in medical procedures are bringing transformative changes in pain management, especially for chronic and severe cases. A three-day workshop was organized by the Department of Pain Medicine and Anesthesiology at KIMS Hospital, focusing on modern pain relief techniques for anesthesiologists and pain specialists. This workshop aimed to update medical professionals on the latest pain management approaches and train them to deliver tailored pain relief methods suited to individual patient needs.

Dr. Naresh Kumar Reddy, Head of the Department of Anesthesiology, noted, “Our primary focus was on expanding the use of ultrasound and fluoroscopic technology in perioperative settings and chronic pain clinics for effective pain alleviation. This workshop served as a platform to spread knowledge and awareness. Attendees received a unique opportunity to learn from our experienced faculty about real-time imaging techniques.”

The workshop was inaugurated by Dr. Bhaskar Rao, CMD of KIMS Group of Hospitals. The event was led by Dr. Naresh Kumar Reddy and Consultant Pain Physician Dr. Nagalaxmi Patnala from KIMS, alongside Associate Professor Dr. Sridevi from the Department of Anesthesiology at Osmania Medical College, bringing expertise from both within and outside the state.

Dr. Nagalaxmi remarked, “At KIMS, we are dedicated to both patient care and continuous learning opportunities. Effective chronic pain management can significantly enhance quality of life, performance, and overall functionality. Techniques such as real-time imaging with fluoroscopy and ultrasound are crucial in ensuring both safety and efficacy in treatment.” She mentioned that the first two days of the workshop took place at KIMS Hospital, with cadaver training scheduled for the third day at Osmania Medical College.

“This workshop is invaluable for anesthesiologists and pain specialists, equipping them with practical knowledge in real-time imaging through ultrasound for nerve identification, pain relief in traumatic injuries, perioperative analgesia, and as an alternative to general anesthesia for high-risk patients. Chronic conditions such as back pain, musculoskeletal pain,neuropathic pain, and cancer pain, often resistant to conventional treatments, can be managed effectively through percutaneous techniques. The use of fluoroscopy and ultrasound enhances safety in these procedures,” Dr. Nagalaxmi added, underscoring the workshop's role in providing hands-on experience through cadaver and volunteer-based real-time imaging sessions.