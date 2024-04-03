Marico hosts awareness session on lice infestation among children

Consumer goods company Marico, maker of anti-lice treatment shampoo Mediker, hosted a conference under its `Hair Hygiene Mission’ to bring awareness on the lice problem among children. It has been addressing common symptoms, preventive measures, and effective techniques for lice removal among children in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.Somasree Bose Awasthi, chief marketing officer at Marico, said, “We are committed to providing effective solutions that address real-life challenges for consumers. Mediker has transformed lice removal into an effortless and pain-free activity with an effective, safe-for-kids shampoo.”Mediker has done events in 300 schools giving demos, interactions for understanding the lice issue. Citing a study conducted by IMRB, Awasthi said lice affect 1 in 3 or over 37% of households in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana annually. Most households today use lice combs. However, the conventional lice comb only targets the lar ger lice. Over time, the cycle perpetuates, leading to a recurring problem.Lice infestations, although common, can often go unnoticed or misdiagnosed, leading to prolonged discomfort and potential complications for affected children.“The best way to deal with lice is to maintain hair hygiene. Wet hair is conducive for the growth of lice. Care should be taken that the hair is dried completely. Children sweat profusely and that is also a reason for their growth,” she said. They spread from person to person by crawling. Therefore it is good to maintain distance,” she said.