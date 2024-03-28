Magnesium Matters

Some are spritzing it on their feet at night to get the best sleep ever and put an end to their sleeping issues; others are stirring it in their tea for focus and relaxation.



There are those who are consuming it to end their constipation, the videos of which are all over TikTok, garnering 27.8 million views and counting. Magnesium is making waves in the wellness industry like never before.





Plays a crucial role



Magnesium is a mineral that plays a crucial role in various bodily functions and is involved in over 300 enzymatic reactions in the body, including energy production, protein synthesis, muscle and nerve function, and blood glucose control, says Arouba Kabir Emotional & Mental Health professional Founder Enso Wellness. From addressing sleeping problems to mental health issues including anxiety and depression, magnesium is what the world is looking at. In fact, TikTok has propelled "the sleepy girl mocktail" formula, which comprises a scoop of magnesium powder, a cup of sour cherry juice, and either soda or a prebiotic soda, which is making people get a good night's sleep.





Versatile remedy



From addressing better sleep to mental health issues like anxiety and depression, magnesium is being hailed as a versatile remedy. "Once overlooked, it is now in the spotlight in the wellness industry, attracting a huge market on individual levels seeking solutions for various health concerns," informs Kabir.

“The most trendy thing we have seen is its application as a sleep aid, while others are incorporating it into their bedtime routine by adding it to their tea, finding that it enhances both focus and relaxation.”

Kabir says social media, particularly TikTok, has played a pivotal role in magnifying its benefits.

“The sleepy girl mocktail is gaining immense popularity. This mocktail has become a go-to remedy for those seeking a natural and effective way to improve their sleep quality,” she says.

It has many benefits, like improved sleep, reducing anxiety, helping with better digestion, enhancing mood, and strengthening bones. It is generally safe for most people to take magnesium supplements without a doctor’s prescription or blood work.





Growing awareness



Payal Kothari, The Gut Health Nutritionist and author of ‘The Gut’, says magnesium’s surge in popularity within the wellness industry reflects a growing awareness of its multifaceted benefits. “From aiding sleep to enhancing mental well-being, magnesium is emerging as a pivotal element in self-care routines worldwide,” says Kothari.

Payal Kothari, The Gut Health Nutritionist and author of 'The Gut', says magnesium's surge in popularity within the wellness industry reflects a growing awareness of its multifaceted benefits. "From aiding sleep to enhancing mental well-being, magnesium is emerging as a pivotal element in self-care routines worldwide," says Kothari.

She feels The 'sleepy girl mocktail' trend on TikTok epitomises this phenomenon, showcasing how individuals are creatively incorporating magnesium into their daily rituals for improved sleep and overall wellness. "But as a professional, it's always a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen, especially if you have any underlying health conditions or are taking medications that may interact with magnesium," advises Kabir.

“Its versatility and effectiveness underscore magnesium’s rightful place as a cornerstone of holistic health practices in today’s fast-paced world,” adds Kothari, who is also the founder of GutAvatar and INUEN Nutrition School.