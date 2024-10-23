Lungs Severely Affected by Dengue - ECMO Treatment at Kamineni Hospital

Hyderabad: Dengue is known to cause various complications, but it can also become life-threatening. A 51-year-old businessman suffered severe lung damage due to dengue. His oxygen saturation levels dropped significantly, and he was rushed to Kamineni Hospital in L.B. Nagar. With the help of advanced ECMO treatment in guidance of Dr. K. Venkataramana and Dr. Sringala Devijan, consultants in Critical Care Medicine at Kamineni Hospital, for six days the patient recovered swiftly.

“The patient, residing in Nacharam, was admitted to our hospital after his oxygen saturation plummeted due to the severity of dengue. After assessing his condition and consulting with his family, we immediately initiated ECMO treatment. Within six days, his lungs recovered, and after one day on the ventilator, we removed it. He was discharged on the ninth day after making a full recovery.”



Typically, dengue does not damage the lungs to this extent, but sometimes the body’s own immune system attacks its organs. In this case, the immune system attacked the lungs, causing severe lung damage. Many people think of ECMO treatment as a last resort and may hesitate, but if initiated at the right time, the chances of recovery are significantly higher.

ECMO essentially acts as artificial lungs. While lungs naturally oxygenate the blood and circulate it throughout the body, ECMO machines will do this job externally when the lungs are incapable. Blood is drawn, oxygenated, and returned to the person, allowing the lungs to rest and heal. ECMO treatment requires a specialized team including critical care specialists, perfusionists, ECMO technicians, and nurses. At Kamineni Hospital, we have the expertise and resources to handle even the most complex cases,” explained Dr. K. Venkataramana and Dr. Sringala Devijan.