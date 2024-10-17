LV Prasad Eye Institute's 50,000 Corneal Transplant Milestone

Dr. Gullapalli Nageswara Rao, Founder of LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), recently shared insights on the status of corneal transplantation in India. LVPEI's remarkable achievement of performing 50,000 corneal transplants over 38 years marks a historic milestone, demonstrating India's potential to lead in organ transplantation.

The Current State of Corneal Blindness in India

Corneal blindness affects approximately one million people in India, with another four to five million suffering from it in one eye. Dr. Rao emphasises that this condition requires immediate attention, as corneal transplantation is the only treatment available. To tackle this issue, India needs to perform at least 100,000 corneal transplants annually.

LVPEI has played a pivotal role in creating a robust eye banking system, which has been instrumental in its success. The institute has also recruited and trained numerous corneal specialists and pharmacists, ensuring a skilled workforce. Furthermore, LVPEI has encouraged the development of necessary drugs and established a grief counselling programme to facilitate corneal donations.

Looking ahead, Dr. Rao envisions the replication of LVPEI's model across India, with the establishment of 50 eye banks of international standards. He also aims to increase the number of transplant surgeons, training 500 active surgeons to perform 200 transplants annually. Additionally, LVPEI plans to expand hospital programmes by implementing hospital corneal retrieval programmes in 500 major hospitals. The institute is also exploring future research initiatives, including partial thickness transplants, cell transplants, and artificial corneas, including 3D-printed corneas.

Projections for Reducing Corneal Blindness

By 2030, Dr. Rao hopes to increase annual transplants from 30,000 to 60,000 and reach 100,000 by 2035. He emphasises the importance of taking care closer to rural areas, making corneal transplants more accessible.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite progress, Dr. Rao acknowledges that limited eye banking systems in some states and an inadequate number of trained corneal specialists remain significant challenges. However, he notes that increasing public awareness about corneal donation and private sector involvement can help address these issues. Government initiatives supporting eye care also play a crucial role.

Dr. Rao's vision for India's future in corneal transplantation is ambitious, yet achievable. With continued advancements and replication of successful models, India can become a leader in addressing corneal blindness and set an example for the world to follow.

"Corneal blindness is a significant public health issue in India," Dr. Gullapalli Nageswara Rao stated. "LVPEI's milestone demonstrates our potential to address this challenge." He further emphasised that replicating LVPEI's model nationwide can significantly reduce corneal blindness, but it requires collective effort.

As India continues to make strides in corneal transplantation, it's essential to support research initiatives, increase public awareness, encourage private sector involvement, and strengthen government initiatives. By working together, India can overcome corneal blindness and restore vision to countless individuals.