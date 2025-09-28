20K Take Part in 2nd Edition Of Sudha Reddy’s Pink Power Run

The second edition of the Pink Power Run 2025, a flagship initiative by the not-for-profit organisation Sudha Reddy Foundation, attracted an impressive 20,000 participants at Necklace Road, championing breast cancer awareness and early detection.

The event which commenced in the early hours of the morning was ceremoniously inaugurated by award-winning philanthropist Sudha Reddy and business tycoon and Managing Director of MEIL, Krishna Reddy, Chairperson of the Miss World Organization, Julia Morley and sporting legend and global tennis icon, Leander Paes. Reigning Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri expressed her solidarity and highlighted the global significance of the cause, given her active contribution towards the subject matter through her charitable project, Opal for Her.





The event featured a star-studded delegation of leading beauties, including Miss World 2025, Miss World Caribbean, Miss Namibia, Miss World Oceania, Miss World Americas, Miss World Europe and Miss World Asia as well as homegrown representation with Miss India World Nandini Gupta and Nikita Porwal in attendance.

Themed ‘Stride & Shine’, this year's edition builds on the success of the previous run, uniting thousands across India in this vital cause. The event combined fitness, community spirit and social responsibility, positioning Hyderabad as a hub for health-conscious activism. Celebrities, influencers, elite international runners, young students, senior citizens, corporate head honchos, underprivileged women and state dignitaries joined to underscore the importance of awareness. Pre-cursor activities to the main event included fitness workshops, survivor stories and social media challenges designed to enhance engagement and awareness.





The 10 km, 5 km and 3 km races concluded with an exhilarating awards ceremony. Winners were recognised for their athletic achievements, receiving substantial prizes: the 10 km race awarded ₹3.5 lakh, ₹2.5 lakh and ₹1.5 lakh, while the 5 km race offered ₹2 lakh, ₹1.5 lakh and ₹1 lakh. Julia Morley received the Excellence in Mentorship Award 2025, honouring her impactful leadership within the organisation and her lifetime dedication to empowering others.

The 10K Open category witnessed remarkable performances from both male and female participants. In the men’s division, Ankit Gupta secured the first position with an impressive time of 30:52, followed by Kamlakar Deshmukh with 31:01 and Shubham Sindhu with 31:31. In the women’s division, Seema Seema emerged as the winner, completing the run in 34:44. She was closely followed by Bharti Nain, who finished in 35:46, and Sonika Sonika, who secured third place with a time of 36:40. In the 5K Open category, Harmanjot Singh clinched the top spot in the men’s division with a remarkable time of 14:25, with Sunil Kumar finishing second at 14:31 and Sachin Yadav third at 14:35. In the women’s division, Ankita Ankita emerged victorious, completing the run in 16:52. She was followed by Neeta Rani, who finished in 17:18, and Ankita Gavit, who secured third place with a timing of 17:31.





Julia Morley, Chairperson, Miss World Organization states, “Our collective efforts can create a powerful movement for breast cancer awareness, empowering individuals with the knowledge to take charge of their health. Breast cancer is the most common cancer among Indian women—early detection can save countless lives. The Pink Power Run promotes health screenings, self-check practices, and the crucial message that awareness equals empowerment.”

Leander Paes states, "As a strong advocate for health and empowerment, I am proud to support the Pink Power Run. This initiative not only promotes physical fitness but also raises vital awareness about breast cancer. Together, we can inspire hope and encourage early detection, proving that every step contributes to a larger movement for change." Sudha Reddy, Chairperson, Sudha Reddy Foundation states, “This initiative represents hope, resilience, and unity in the battle against breast cancer. With the ‘Pink Power Run - Beyond Borders’, we are extending our mission globally to connect individuals in support of this crucial cause. The Pink Power Run remains a powerful platform for raising awareness, fostering community engagement, and highlighting the importance of early detection. By promoting proactive measures, this initiative empowers individuals, reinforcing the idea that mindfulness leads to strength. For me, Pink Power Run 2.0 is profoundly personal. It honours survivors, remembers those we've lost, supports ongoing fighters, emphasizes the critical role of prevention and early detection, and invites the community to join the collective fight against breast cancer.”





Looking forward, Sudha Reddy announced the launch of Pink Power Run – Beyond Borders, set to debut in 2026 at the event. This groundbreaking initiative aims to unite millions across 140 countries, symbolizing a shared commitment to breast cancer awareness worldwide. Key features include a 24-hour continental relay, where participants will symbolically ‘pass the baton’ across continents, along with the involvement of the 7 continent queens from the Miss World Organisation serving as ambassadors to inspire global participation. This announcement comes at a time to mark the 3rd edition of Pink Power Run and aligns with the 75th anniversary of the Miss World organisation.

The Pink Power Run is an annual initiative by the Sudha Reddy Foundation aimed at raising awareness about breast cancer and highlighting the importance of early detection. Since its inception, the run has drawn together thousands of participants, influencers, and advocates to champion women's health and well-being.











