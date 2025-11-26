Rising Kidney Stone Incidences in Kids Caused by Poor Water Intake

Hyderabad: In recent years, kidney stones—once known as a problem largely affecting adults—are increasingly being seen in children, and shockingly, even in newborns. Among older children, inadequate water intake and consumption of ultra-processed foods are the primary reasons for the rise in cases. In infants, metabolic disorders are often responsible. Changes in dietary habits, obesity, and environmental factors are also contributing to the trend. Doctors emphasize reducing excess salt in food and cutting down on sugary drinks to prevent stone formation.

In a recent case, an eight-year-old boy from the Warangal region was brought to the Asian Institute of Nephrology & Urology (AINU), Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, with his left kidney completely filled with stones. The child had been suffering from severe abdominal pain and fever. Upon diagnosis, doctors identified the condition as kidney stones and proceeded with treatment. The medical team successfully removed all the stones, providing much-needed relief to the young patient.

Dr. P. Ashwin Shekhar, Consultant Pediatric and Transitional Urologist at AINU, shared details about the case and the growing concern of kidney stones in children.

“When the child was brought to us, we immediately evaluated the problem and decided to perform Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL). Through a tiny incision on the back, we inserted a nephroscope into the kidney and removed the stones with minimal pain. Compared to traditional surgery, this method ensures faster recovery and reduces hospital stay.

Kidney stones were once seen mainly in adults, but now cases are rising significantly among children. Everyone—especially children—must drink adequate water. More important than how much you drink is how much urine is produced. A minimum of 1.5 liters of urine output per day is essential. When water intake is low, urine becomes concentrated, which is a major indicator and cause of stone formation. Removing stones in children requires high precision, and with advanced technology, we were able to clear all stones in a single sitting. Normally, large stones require 2–3 sittings, but with PCNL even complex, large stones can be successfully removed.”

Dr. Shekhar added that kidney stones and kidney diseases are rising rapidly in Telangana. High temperatures during summer, coupled with dehydration and reduced urine output, are key contributors. Telangana accounts for 6.2% of chronic kidney disease (CKD) cases in India—the highest in the country. Over the last 15–20 years, kidney stone cases in children have doubled to quadrupled.

“When a child develops kidney stones, it is important to check for underlying metabolic issues after a month or two. For this, 24-hour urine metabolic tests and serum chemistry evaluations are essential. Some cases are due to genetic disorders. However, most causes are preventable, and simple lifestyle changes can significantly reduce risk,” Dr. Shekhar said.