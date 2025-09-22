Irregular Periods Linked to Higher Heart Disease Risk, Warn Doctors

Women experiencing irregular menstrual cycles face a 20–30 percent higher risk of cardiovascular disease later in life compared to those with regular cycles, health experts have cautioned.

The connection lies in hormonal health. Estrogen and progesterone, which regulate menstrual cycles, also play a protective role for the heart. While estrogen helps by improving cholesterol, dilating blood vessels, and reducing inflammation, progesterone regulates blood pressure and water retention. Disruptions caused by conditions like PCOS, thyroid disorders, or perimenopause can therefore impact cardiovascular health.

Medical experts highlight overlapping risk factors such as obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, chronic stress, and poor sleep, which link irregular periods to silent vascular and metabolic changes.

Doctors recommend early medical evaluation for underlying causes along with a four-pronged lifestyle approach — diet, exercise, sleep, and stress management. Timely treatment of PCOS, thyroid disorders, or perimenopausal symptoms can safeguard both reproductive and heart health.

“The key takeaway is that irregular periods are not just a gynaecological concern but a warning sign of possible cardiac risks,” experts emphasised.



This article is authored by Dr. Preeti Prabhakar Shetty, Senior Consultant Obstetrician & Gynecologist at Apollo Hospitals, Bangalore