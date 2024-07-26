Infertility Among Men and Women Increasing In Telangana: Doctors

Hyderabad: Infertility is a growing concern worldwide. Changes in lifestyle, genetic factors, and other reasons are leading to an increase in couples facing infertility. Every year, 60-80 million people globally suffer from infertility. In India, the number is approximately 15-20 million. One in four couples in the country faces this issue. In Telangana, 15% of the population is affected by this problem. It is concerning that male infertility rates are rising to 20-30%. IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) has helped many couples who couldn't conceive naturally. On World IVF Day, a special event was organized at the Kamineni Fertility premises in King Koti from 11 AM to 3 PM on Thursday. Along with doctors and staff, many parents who had children through IVF and their kids also attended. Various cultural programs were held during the event.

Kamineni Fertility expert Dr. V. Hemalatha Reddy mentioned, "Infertility is increasing among both men and women in Telangana. The fertility rate is decreasing in the state. On average, each woman should have 2.1 children, but it's only 1.8. However, men often don't accept their role in this issue and tend to blame women. Many men have low or no sperm count, and in some, sperm motility is very slow. Women face issues like PCOS, hormonal imbalances, obesity, high testosterone levels, fibroids, low ovarian reserve, adenomyosis causing heavy bleeding, and miscarriages. The societal stigma around fertility treatments still exists in some areas and needs to be overcome. Kamineni Fertility has successfully conducted over 11,000 IVF treatments so far," she said. In the same event, Kamineni Fertility expert Dr. Sarika Mudarapu said, "Technological advancements have increased. The IVF success rate has risen from 20% in the past to 50% now. Fertility-sparing surgeries, PGT, Endometrial Receptivity Assay (ERA), DNA Fragmentation Index (DFI), and the use of Artificial Intelligence in embryo selection have significantly increased success rates. Cryopreservation now allows effective storage of eggs, sperm, and embryos, making it easier for those who wish to have children later in life. Over the past decade, the number of inquiries about egg freezing has increased significantly, with 50 to 100 people asking about it daily. A few years ago, there were no such inquiries. In urban areas, this is more common now, while in rural areas, couples are quickly opting for fertility treatments," she explained.

Main Causes of Infertility: - Blockages in reproductive pathways, leading to erectile dysfunction or insufficient sperm production. - Hormonal issues. - Testicular failure. - Insufficient or poor-quality sperm. - Genetic factors. - Lifestyle factors such as smoking, alcohol consumption, and obesity. - Air pollution.