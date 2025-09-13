Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine Hosts Walk on World Sepsis Day at Durgam Cheruvu cable Bridge

Hyderabad: In observance of World Sepsis Day, the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM) – Hyderabad Chapter organized a public awareness walk at Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Hyderabad, bringing together doctors, nurses, medical students, healthcare workers, and members of the public to raise awareness about one of the world’s most overlooked medical emergencies – sepsis.

Held under the global theme “Stop Sepsis – Save Lives,” the event aimed to educate citizens about the warning signs, risk factors, and the critical importance of early recognition and treatment of sepsis, which continues to claim millions of lives globally every year.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Manimala Rao, DR. Shyam Sunder, Dr.Chandana, Dr. Venkataramana, Dr. Bhavani Prasad, Dr. Shweta representatives from ISCCM, Hyderabad said, “Sepsis can affect anyone, at any age, and it progresses rapidly. Through awareness and timely intervention, lives can be saved. Our goal is to ensure that no life is lost due to ignorance.”

Speaking further “Public awareness is our strongest weapon against sepsis. Events like today’s walk can help  The walk commenced at sunrise near the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, with enthusiastic participation from over 200 attendees, including critical care specialists and healthcare volunteers.

Participants carried placards with key messages such as “Recognize Sepsis Early,” “Act Fast, Save Lives,” and “Sepsis is a Medical Emergency.”

Informational brochures were distributed in Telugu and English, outlining 5 key facts, 5 preventive actions, and 15 critical things everyone should know about sepsis.

Why This Walk Matters: Sepsis is a life-threatening condition caused by the body’s overreaction to an infection, which can lead to organ failure and death if not treated promptly. Yet, it often goes unrecognized until it’s too late.

5 Facts Everyone Should Know About Sepsis:

1. It’s life-threatening and affects vital organs.

2. It starts from common infections – like pneumonia or UTIs.

3. It kills quickly – every hour of delay increases death risk.

4. It can affect anyone – especially the vulnerable.

5. Early treatment can save lives.

5 Actions Everyone Can Take: 

Know the signs: fever, low temp, confusion, fast heartbeat. 

Don’t ignore even minor infections. 

Always complete your antibiotic course. 

Maintain hygiene and clean wounds. 

Get vaccinated – especially for flu, pneumonia, and COVID-19.

Spreading the Message Beyond the Walk The ISCCM Hyderabad Chapter is also conducting: 

Hospital-based education drives 

Social media campaigns 

Telugu-language awareness programs to ensure the message reaches rural and semi- urban populations

Through these efforts, ISCCM urges the public to recognize the symptoms, seek early treatment, and encourage preventive actions.

“Sepsis is preventable and treatable — but only if caught in time. Let’s work together to build a society where no one loses a life due to lack of awareness.”