Diabetes on the Rise: Wellness Index Study Report

Mumbai:ICICI Lombard General Insurance, India’s leading private general insurer, today released the 8th edition of its India Wellness Index study 2025 on the occasion of World Diabetes Day, November 14, 2025. The study highlights that while the nation’s overall wellness score has remained stable at 72 for the fourth consecutive year, India continues to suffer with lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, stress and heart ailments that are silently eroding wellness across generations.



The study, conducted in partnership with Kantar, is based on a robust sample of over 2,000 respondents across 19 key urban centres, representing metros and Tier I cities across India, assessing six dimensions of well-being – physical, mental, family, social, financial, and workplace wellness. Findings reveal a sharp generational divide: Gen Z has reported decline across all pillars of wellness, while Gen X and women show strong improvements, underscoring shifting lifestyle patterns.



A major finding of this report is that 17% of Indians now report diabetes, making it one of the top five ailments after stress, joint pain and high blood pressure. Diabetes is particularly prevalent among millennials and corporate employees, where sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits and high stress are converging to create long-term health risks.



For Indians today, Health Insurance has become more than just a policy - it’s a sense of security. One in two view it as essential to their well-being, with diabetics leading the way in taking proactive ownership of their health coverage.



Speaking on the report, Sheena Kapoor- Head Marketing, Corporate Communications & CSR, ICICI Lombard, said, “The 2025 Wellness Index reminds us that India’s health story is changing faster than we realise. While lifestyle conditions such as diabetes remain a growing concern, the deeper insight lies in how our choices are shaping these outcomes. Younger cohorts, particularly Gen Z, are feeling the impact of erratic routines and rising stress, pushing them into early risk categories. In contrast, we see women and Gen X demonstrating a stronger, more intentional approach to personal well-being — prioritising fitness, family health, and financial protection. This shift tells us that wellness in India is increasingly anchored in everyday discipline, not episodic awareness. As we observe World Diabetes Day, the call to action is clear: move from reactive care to proactive living. Small, consistent habits — balanced eating, regular movement, mindful living — amplified by preventive health tools and comprehensive insurance solutions, can truly redefine long-term well-being. At ICICI Lombard, our focus is on enabling this transition and empowering India to lead healthier, more resilient lives.”



Key Findings from the 2025 Wellness Index:



Diabetes and Lifestyle Diseases:



17% of Indians report diabetes, with higher incidence among millennials and corporates



Stress and fatigue remain dominant – 1 in 3 Indians face high daily stress and 41% report constant tiredness.

Indians with no heart/diabetes ailments score 79 on the Wellness Index, compared to just 70 for those with conditions

Generational and Regional Divide in Wellness:

Gen Z crisis – Wellness declines across all pillars (physical, financial, mental, workplace, and social). Tier-1 Gen Zs most vulnerable



Gen X & Women improve – Showing gains in physical fitness, financial literacy, workplace balance, and family bonding

Millennials rebound – Strong growth in financial and workplace wellness, driven by higher adoption of insurance and financial planning

On an average, Indians face ~1.3 depression symptoms, with fatigue and hopeless outlook most common. Vulnerability is highest among Millennials and corporate women, while Gen X and Tier-1 towns remain least affected.

The North zone continues to top wellness scores, while the West remains lowest, with metros like Mumbai and Pune dragging regional average.

Corporate Wellness Gap:

Corporate employees lag behind overall scores, with steep declines in physical and financial wellness, especially among women and younger cohorts



73% Indians believe high-pressure environments impact the heart, however 4 in 10 frequently ignore symptoms dismissing them as stress

Work-life balance remains a challenge, with guilt, exhaustion and family strain affecting 2/3rds of Indians; Corporates are struggling the most.

Diet & Nutrition:



While 66% of Indians claim to follow a balanced diet, most fail to reduce sugar, salt, or fat. Consistency collapses due to lack of time, motivation, or awareness



Those who truly follow a balanced diet score 4 points higher on the Wellness Index

Insurance & Tech as Wellness Enablers:

Health insurance ownership boosts overall wellness, especially in financial and family well-being



A rising need for holistic insurance solutions - People with physical conditions (like heart disease, diabetes, obesity) push for pre-existing and critical illness coverage, while those with mental health symptoms emphasize mental health cover and wellness integration.

Fitness tracker users score ~20 points higher on the Wellness Index compared to non-users