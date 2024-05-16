Hyderabad Researchers Uncover Link Between Obesity and Kidney Disease

Hyderabad: A team of researchers from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) made significant strides in understanding the link between obesity and kidney disease.

Led by Dr Anil Kumar Pasupulati, associate professor in the Department of Biochemistry, School of Life Sciences at UoH, and Dr G. Bhanuprakash Reddy, scientist at NIN, the research delves into the pathobiology of obesity-induced kidney ailments, particularly focusing on proteinuria, UoH informed.

Obesity, a prevalent pandemic in the modern world, brings with it a slew of complications, including kidney injury marked by proteinuria.

Utilising the Wistar NIN-Obese rat model and a high-fat (40%) fed mice model, the researchers discovered severe proteinuria in both models of obesity.

Detailed investigations revealed that podocytes, crucial cells within the nephron—the functional unit of the kidney—were significantly injured and exhibited cellular distortions.