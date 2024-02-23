Hyderabad Hosts India's First Endometriosis Awareness Run

Hyderabad: First of its kind awareness run for Endometriosis in India

Series of Discussions by eminent panelists to happen on 1st March 2024

Over 2000 people to take part in the Run.

Last day to register is 27th Feb 2024

Link for registration: https://www.ifinish.in/event_details/yrr_2024

23rd February 2024, Hyderabad: Endometriosis Foundation of India, the first and only organization in India dedicated to the cause of Endometriosis and for Endometriosis patients founded by city-based Dr. Vimee Bindra, is organizing the 1st Yellow Ribbon Run — an event poised to elevate awareness of Endometriosis to unprecedented levels in Hyderabad on 3 March, 2024 at Jalavihar on Necklace road. A series of panel discussions are also planned in the run-up to the event by eminent speakers across the globe.

The event was ably supported by Apollo Hospitals, LIC, NMDC, Birla A1 Cement, Felicity, Sparkles Montessori, BMK Private limited, Centro and partnered by Cope Clinics and ThoughtRadius. Tollywood actors Shiva Kandukuri and Rashi Singh lend their support for this initiative by launching Tee shirts of the event.

Endometriosis is as common as diabetes and asthma, yet it’s the most unknown, misunderstood, misdiagnosed, underfunded & under-researched health condition which severely affects people’s life physically, mentally, personally and professionally.

The Yellow Ribbon Run the first of its kind Endometriosis awareness run in the country by Endometriosis Foundation of India, will see a participation of over 2000 people from all walks of life. Endometriosis Foundation of India was started with the aim of creating awareness and providing helping hands while networking with various stakeholders especially with the state and central governments, medical institutes to bring in accessible and affordable medical solutions to the patients suffering from Endometriosis.

Sharing the details Dr. Vimee Bindra, Founder, The Endometriosis Foundation of India said “On an average 1 in 10 women suffer from Endometriosis and a total of over 4.2 crores of women in India are affected. WHO norms say doctor patient ratio should be in the range of 1: 1000. The current state of endometriosis care in India is insufficient to address the magnitude of the issue. The objective of the Yellow Ribbon Run is to create public awareness and urge policy makers to invest in research and development, and ensure partnerships with stakeholders to address Endometriosis. Apart from the run we have planned a series of discussions with eminent panelists across the globe and stakeholders during 1st week of March 2024 in Hyderabad to drive home the need to create awareness on endometriosis”

The chief guest of the event Ms. Karuna Gopal Vartakavi, BJP National In charge Women Policies, President Futuristic Cities said “I am extremely privileged to be part of this healthy initiative to empower our girls and women on Endometriosis knowledge. As someone who’s passionate about women issues, I had a series of discussions with the foundation to highlight the issues and bridge the gaps while working and networking with stakeholders and policy makers. I have advised the foundation to submit a paper with details for representation with law makers to make policy changes, if any. I have also suggested the foundation to work with insurance regulatory authorities and companies and make a strong case to include Endometriosis in health policy plans”

Ms Karuna Gopal, Dr Vimee Bindra and other dignitaries later launched the Event Logo, Tees shirts and the medals.