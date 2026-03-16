Heavy AI, Screen Use Linked to Poor Sleep, Survey Finds

A new survey has found that as professionals and students increasingly turn to AI tools to extend productivity and learning, sleep and quality of sleep is a casualty even without them immediately recognizing the impact. Individuals with more than six hours of daily screen time show nearly 80% higher rates of sleep issues, while frequent AI users also report greater sleep disturbances and daytime sleepiness.

The survey was conducted with over 550+ individuals across Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Pune, Chandigarh, Thane among other cities/states.

The survey found that 82.6% of respondents use AI tools daily or multiple times a day. 59.1% spend more than four hours daily on screens, while 41.3% report experiencing daytime sleepiness somewhat regularly. Individuals with over 6 hours of screen time report later bedtimes and higher daytime fatigue. Over 90% report never using sleep medication.

Reflecting on the deeper importance of rest in an age of constant digital stimulation, Kamlesh D. Patel, President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission, and global guide of Heartfulness, said the findings highlight the need to consciously balance technological advancement with inner well-being. “While these technologies are powerful tools, they also keep the mind active far beyond the natural rhythm of the day. When we consciously create moments of inner quiet before sleep, the mind gradually settles, and the quality of rest deepens.”

Demographic Profile and AI Usage Purposes:

Demographically, students and IT/tech professionals form a large portion of respondents, with the 25–44 age group showing the highest AI interaction. Notably, the 35–44 age group reports the lowest sleep quality, whereas the 65+ group reports the best sleep quality despite the 55–64 age group having the shortest sleep duration.

The key takeaways from the survey point to a strong association between screen exposure and sleep quality. While high screen-time users (more than 6 hours a day) make up 22.7% of the overall population, they account for a much larger 34.6% of those reporting significant sleep issues. About 20.5% of high screen-time users report fairly bad or very bad sleep, compared with 11.4% among low screen-time users. They also sleep slightly less on average (6.39 hours vs. 6.53 hours), suggesting that prolonged digital exposure may be linked to poorer sleep outcomes.

Overall, the findings suggest that limiting daily screen exposure to under six hours may help improve sleep quality, highlighting the need for further research on how AI and digital engagement influence sleep patterns.

The survey also indicates that frequent AI users report slightly higher daytime sleepiness, averaging 0.65 on a 0–3 scale, compared with 0.60 among low AI users, even though their average sleep duration remains similar (6.52 hours vs. 6.46 hours). AI interaction is highest among adults aged 25–44, with scores above 3.2 (daily usage), while the 65+ group records the lowest interaction (1.43). Sleep duration varies by age, with 15–17-year-olds getting the most sleep (7.09 hours) and the 55–64 group the least (5.64 hours).

Gender differences are minimal: men sleep slightly longer on average (6.52 hours vs. 6.43 hours) and report marginally higher screen time (4.69 vs. 4.38 hours). Sleep quality (2.05 vs. 2.08) and AI usage (2.86 vs. 2.87) remain nearly identical between men and women.

The national survey, conducted among students, IT professionals, healthcare workers and educators, found that 82.6% use AI tools daily or multiple times a day, underscoring how deeply artificial intelligence has become embedded in work and study routines. Digital exposure remains high overall, with more than half of respondents reporting over four hours of daily screen time, while a significant share of knowledge workers and technology professionals reported six to eight hours or more.

AI, Screens and Sleepless Days and Nights

The table below shows correlations between major variables. A positive value indicates that both variables tend to increase together, while a negative value indicates an inverse relationship.

The impact analysis shows that “Significant Sleep Issues” refer to participants who rated their overall sleep quality as “Fairly Bad” or “Very Bad.” This classification helps identify the group experiencing the most pronounced sleep challenges and allows for closer examination of how factors such as screen time, AI usage, and demographic trends may be associated with poorer sleep outcomes.

AI Usage Impact

These patterns appear to be gradually shifting sleep schedules later into the night. Most respondents reported going to bed between 11 PM and midnight, with wake-up times typically between 6 AM and 7 AM, leaving limited time for restorative sleep when evening screen use continues close to bedtime.

Despite these patterns, 63.6% of respondents rated their sleep as “very good.” However, more detailed responses suggest underlying sleep disruption: over half reported difficulty falling asleep at least occasionally, nearly six in ten reported waking during the night, and more than 40% reported experiencing daytime sleepiness.

Researchers suggest this disconnect may be due to “normalization,” where gradually declining sleep quality becomes accepted as part of daily life rather than recognized as a health concern. Symptoms such as fatigue, difficulty concentrating, and increased caffeine use may therefore go largely unrecognized as indicators of insufficient rest.

Another notable finding is that more than 90% of respondents reported never using sleep medication. While this may appear reassuring, it also suggests that sleep disruptions among digitally active professionals and students remain largely unaddressed by healthcare systems, as many individuals continue functioning despite persistent fatigue and therefore rarely seek medical assistance.