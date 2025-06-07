Heartbeats That Matter: The Silent Risks of Heart Rhythm Disorders

As we observe World Heart Rhythm Week (June 2–8, 2025), the theme “One Heart, Many Rhythms” underscores the importance of recognizing and addressing heart rhythm disorders, or arrhythmias. These conditions, often silent yet potentially life-threatening, are increasingly prevalent in India, necessitating heightened public awareness and proactive healthcare measures.



The Silent Surge of Arrhythmias



Heart rhythm disorders occur when the electrical impulses that coordinate heartbeats function improperly, causing the heart to beat too fast, too slow, or irregularly. Among these, Atrial Fibrillation (AF) is the most common, affecting over 33 million people worldwide .

In India, a recent study analyzing 24-hour Holter monitor data from nearly 24,000 adults found that 17.4% had episodes of paroxysmal AF, many of which were asymptomatic and thus likely to go undetected during routine clinical visits .



Demographic Disparities and Risk Factors



Arrhythmias are not confined to any single demographic but show varying prevalence across different groups:

Age: The incidence of AF increases with age, with individuals over 65 being particularly susceptible.



Gender: While AF is more commonly diagnosed in men, women with AF have a higher risk of stroke and mortality. Studies indicate that women are less likely to receive appropriate anticoagulation (blood thinner) therapy, potentially due to under-recognition of risk .



Lifestyle Factors: Conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and lifestyle habits like smoking and excessive alcohol consumption significantly elevate the risk of developing arrhythmias.



The Youth Are Not Immune



Contrary to common belief, arrhythmias are increasingly being diagnosed in younger populations. In urban centers, cardiologists report a rise in arrhythmia cases among individuals in their 30s and 40s, often linked to stress, sedentary lifestyles, and metabolic disorders .

Challenges in Detection and Diagnosis



A significant challenge in managing arrhythmias is their often intermittent and sometimes asymptomatic nature. Short or intermittent episodes may not be captured during standard ECGs, leading to underdiagnosis. Advanced monitoring techniques, such as extended Holter monitoring and wearable devices, can improve detection rates but are not yet widely accessible in many parts of India.

Bridging the Awareness Gap



Awareness is the first step toward prevention and effective management. Public health initiatives should focus on:

Education: Informing the public about the signs and symptoms of arrhythmias, such as palpitations, dizziness, and unexplained fatigue.



Screening Programs : Implementing screening, especially for high-risk groups, to facilitate early detection.



Access to Care: Improving access to specialized cardiac care and diagnostic tools across urban and rural settings.

The heart's rhythm is a delicate balance, and disruptions can have serious consequences. As we mark World Heart Rhythm Week, let us commit to increasing awareness, improving detection, and ensuring timely treatment of arrhythmias. By doing so, we can help many maintain the steady beat of a healthy heart.





By Dr. Kumar Narayanan, Senior Consultant Cardiac Electrophysiologist, Medicover Hospitals