Governor inaugurates a Breast Cancer awareness Programme at Brahma Kumaris HQ

Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, Hon’ble Governor of Telangana inaugurated a large scale Breast Cancer awareness Programme titled “ABCs of Breast Cancer – What every woman must know” at Shanti Sarovar – Brahma Kumaris Headquarters in Hyderabad. Addressing well over 500 people who attended this Programme, the Hon’ble Governor said “I am very happy to note that three months ago, Dr Raghu Ram has secured two Guinness world records (onsite and online) for conducting the “Largest Breast Cancer Awareness lesson” at Brahma Kumaris World Headquarters in Mount Abu in March 2025. And today, he has replicated this awareness Lesson at Shanti Sarovar in Hyderabad. I appreciate Dr Raghu Ram, who has been illuminating the Telangana Raj Bhavan in Pink during the International Breast Cancer awareness month (October) since 5 years in an earnest endevour to empower people about the importance of early detection, and equally, give confidence to those fighting the disease. To do this even during the peak of COVID pandemic speaks volumes about his passion, determination and commitment to breast cancer advocacy. I commend him for his pioneering work of spearheading several landmark initiatives over the past 18 years that have transformed breast cancer care in India and wish him continued success in his noble mission, which will go a long way in saving scores of lives through Early Detection”.

Delivering the Breast Cancer awareness Session, Dr. P. Raghu Ram, Founding Director, KIMS-USHALAKSHMI Centre for Breast Diseases and Founder & Chairman of Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation started off with highlighting the startling statistics. With 200, 000 new cases being diagnosed every year and 100, 000 deaths per annum, one new breast cancer is diagnosed every 4 minutes and one woman succumbs to the disease every 8 minutes in the Country, making it the commonest cancer affecting women in India. Due to lack of awareness and absence of a robust screening Programme, more than 60% present in advanced stages. Unlike the West where most breast cancers present over the age of 50, in India, the vast majority present in younger ages, the peak incidence between 40 – 50 years.



Dr Raghu Ram demystified some of the common myths associated with breast cancer with evidence based facts and emphasised that there are only two ways to detect breast cancer in early stages. He said “Firstly, women of all ages must be “Breast aware” and report to the Specialist without delay if they notice any new changes in the breasts. Secondly, women over the age of 40 must have an annual screening mammogram. Early detection has a potential to save scores of lives.”



Dr Raghu Ram concluded with a powerful message that resonated with the audience. He said “We must not forget that a Woman is the Nerve Centre for the family. If she is well, the family would be well. It is the bounden duty of men to take care of the healthcare needs of your loved ones. Instead of gifting or in addition to gifting a saree during festivals, please do consider gifting an annual screening mammogram to your mother, spouse, grandmother & sister. This mindset would undoubtedly translate to saving many lives through Early Detection”.

Sharing her own journey of fighting breast cancer, BK, Kuldeep didi, In Charge for Brahma Kumaris Centre for Hyderabad & Breast Cancer “Conqueror” said “ It has been my greatest fortune to be treated by Dr Raghu Ram. In my own tryst with breast cancer, I managed to emerge strong and successful because of the extraordinary quality of treatment, empathetic care and counselling provided by him throughout the period of my treatment. emerged a ‘conqueror’. It is immensely satisfying that in my journey, Dr Raghu Ram inspired me to stay positive and remain undeterred whilst dealing with this unwelcome visitor. I appreciate Dr Raghu Ram for staying focused in spreading the message of hope and creating the much-needed awareness about early detection for a decade and beyond.”



Later, pictures were taken with the Hon’ble Governor proudly showcasing the two Guinness World Records that were achieved by Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation, KIMS-USHALAKSHMI Centre for Breast Diseases and Brahma Kumaris for conducting the “Largest Breast Cancer awareness Lesson” in March 2025 at Brahma Kuma Kumaris World Headquarters in Mount Abu.

