Going healthy, the intravenous way

The route to health and wellness is changing course. It’s getting intravenous. At least that is the way tennis ace Sania Mirza is headed. Sania shared a video and picture of herself absorbing intravenous drips at her Hyderabad home.

Should the health freaks follow the tennis great and go intravenous to enhance health and wellness?

Dr Praveen Kumar Kulkarni, Senior Consultant Internal Medicine Specialist, KIMS Hospitals, emphasises the importance of intravenous (IV) fluids in specific medical situations. “IV fluids play a crucial role in managing hydration, particularly in scenarios like viral illnesses, dehydration, or post-exercise recovery,” he says, adding, “In young and otherwise healthy individuals, IV fluids can often be more effective than oral hydration, providing a faster means of correcting low volume status and stabilising vital signs like blood pressure and heart rate.”

Antioxidants and multivitamins can enhance IV fluids beyond simple hydration. “This can contribute to a patient’s overall sense of well-being and may also boost the immune system.” However, Dr Kulkarni advises caution when administering IV fluids to patients with comorbid conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, kidney disease, or the elderly.