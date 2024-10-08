Going healthy, the intravenous way
The route to health and wellness is changing course. It’s getting intravenous. At least that is the way tennis ace Sania Mirza is headed. Sania shared a video and picture of herself absorbing intravenous drips at her Hyderabad home.
Should the health freaks follow the tennis great and go intravenous to enhance health and wellness?
Dr Praveen Kumar Kulkarni, Senior Consultant Internal Medicine Specialist, KIMS Hospitals, emphasises the importance of intravenous (IV) fluids in specific medical situations. “IV fluids play a crucial role in managing hydration, particularly in scenarios like viral illnesses, dehydration, or post-exercise recovery,” he says, adding, “In young and otherwise healthy individuals, IV fluids can often be more effective than oral hydration, providing a faster means of correcting low volume status and stabilising vital signs like blood pressure and heart rate.”
Antioxidants and multivitamins can enhance IV fluids beyond simple hydration. “This can contribute to a patient’s overall sense of well-being and may also boost the immune system.” However, Dr Kulkarni advises caution when administering IV fluids to patients with comorbid conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, kidney disease, or the elderly.
“These individuals require careful monitoring due to their vulnerability to fluid imbalances, which can exacerbate their existing conditions.”
The risks
Fluid excess and electrolyte imbalances pose major risks to patients with comorbid conditions, making IV fluid management more complex and critical. In conclusion, each patient’s unique circumstances should guide the use of IV fluids.
While they are highly beneficial for rapid hydration and stabilisation in healthy individuals, their administration in those with underlying health issues must be approached with precision and caution. The added benefits of antioxidants and multivitamins make IV fluids an even more valuable tool in promoting recovery and supporting immune health.
Benefits of IV Drips
The risks
Fluid excess and electrolyte imbalances pose major risks to patients with comorbid conditions, making IV fluid management more complex and critical. In conclusion, each patient’s unique circumstances should guide the use of IV fluids.
While they are highly beneficial for rapid hydration and stabilisation in healthy individuals, their administration in those with underlying health issues must be approached with precision and caution. The added benefits of antioxidants and multivitamins make IV fluids an even more valuable tool in promoting recovery and supporting immune health.
Benefits of IV Drips
Strengthens mental clarity: IV drips provide the vitamins and antioxidants needed to improve mental clarity, particularly when things get foggy.
Slows down ageing: IV drips can slow down ageing by using specific vitamins and antioxidants, like vitamin B complex and glutathione, to promote a youthful appearance.
Slows down ageing: IV drips can slow down ageing by using specific vitamins and antioxidants, like vitamin B complex and glutathione, to promote a youthful appearance.
Suppresses morning sickness: Having a baby is a joy, but dealing with morning sickness can disrupt daily life. IV drips help suppress feelings of morning sickness so that celebrities can keep going.
Tennis star Sania Mirza shared a video and picture of herself absorbing intravenous drips at her Hyderabad home.
Benefits of IV Drips
Dr Kulkarni notes that while IV fluids do not directly increase energy levels, they do improve a person’s physiological status by stabilising blood pressure, enhancing heart function, and promoting overall circulation. “This improvement in the body’s functional status can lead to a greater sense of vitality and faster recovery,” says Dr Kulkarni.
Dr Kulkarni notes that while IV fluids do not directly increase energy levels, they do improve a person’s physiological status by stabilising blood pressure, enhancing heart function, and promoting overall circulation. “This improvement in the body’s functional status can lead to a greater sense of vitality and faster recovery,” says Dr Kulkarni.
Some popular benefits of IV drips include:
Promotes weight loss:
When you’re always in the spotlight and expected to look your best, IV drips may help you shed weight naturally. IV treatments increase immunity, decrease fatigue, and control vitamin levels.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story