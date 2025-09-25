Global Digital Health Summit Sets Roadmap for Scalable Healthcare Transformation

The Global Digital Health Summit (GDHS) 2025 concluded in Mumbai with a vision to reset, rewire, and re-scale healthcare systems worldwide. Over three days, more than 2,000 leaders from 30 countries — including policymakers, clinicians, technologists, and patient advocates — reached consensus on frameworks to drive ethical, secure, and scalable adoption of digital health.

A key highlight was the launch of the world’s first AI Pyramid Framework, a staged roadmap for embedding artificial intelligence into healthcare with governance standards and measurable outcomes. “This is healthcare’s defining moment,” said Dr. Rajendra Pratap Gupta, Chairman of GDHS. “Artificial intelligence is not just a tool, it is a structural shift in how we design, deliver, and experience care. The AI Pyramid Framework will ensure professionals are not only users but creators and shapers of AI.”

Ethics and equity remained central themes, with the introduction of a Hippocratic Oath for the Digital Age — a pledge binding technology to transparency, safety, and patient-centered responsibility. Shri Bharat Lal, Secretary General of the National Human Rights Commission, emphasized, “The right to life, the right to health, the right to health care, and the right to access affordable services are all fundamental human entitlements.”

India’s digital public infrastructure was showcased as a global model. Shri Abhishek Singh, IAS, noted, “In rural healthcare, AI can bridge the technology gap by enabling early, low-cost diagnosis and better quality of life.”

From a global lens, Bakul Patel, Chair Emeritus of GDHS and Senior Director of Global Digital Health Strategy & Regulatory at Google, stressed scalability: “Modern platforms let us build and deploy clinical apps in minutes, improving access and saving time for clinicians and patients.”

The summit also highlighted cybersecurity, workforce readiness, and the startup ecosystem, culminating in the Global Digital Health Special and Innovation Awards. By moving from vision to implementation to scale, GDHS 2025 has outlined a comprehensive template for digital healthcare transformation — balancing innovation with ethics and global equity.