In a world that never slows down, sleep has become an elusive luxury. Despite jam-packed schedules, high-pressure jobs, and an always-on digital lifestyle, millions struggle with sleep disorders — from simple snoring to life-altering sleep apnea. But what’s really going wrong?

“You would think people would be able to sleep better because they are always exhausted,” says the doctor, “but it’s quite the opposite.”

We sat down for a candid conversation with Dr. Rohith Reddy Pathuri, Consultant Pulmonologist at Tx Hospital, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. He walked us through the real reasons behind this widespread issue — all in his own words.

The Sleepless Generation

“There are so many types of sleep disorders — and they are all becoming more common. We are seeing the effects of urbanized, globalized work culture. Night shifts, early morning shifts, people working across time zones — it’s all disturbing our natural rhythms. Add alcohol, junk food, stress, late-night screen time, and you’ve got a recipe for disaster,” he explains.

“Obesity is another huge contributor. When you look at countries like the US, about 40 to 50% of school children are obese. That’s not a small number — and obesity is a major risk factor for sleep apnea.”

From Snoring to Sleep Apnea: What’s Happening in Your Body

Snoring might seem harmless — even humorous. But the doctor warns it could be a sign of something much more serious.

“Snoring is just a symptom — not a disease. But it can be the first red flag for something like obstructive sleep apnea. See, when we lie down, our airways can get compressed. If the nose is congested or there’s an obstruction like enlarged tonsils or a thick tongue base, air has to pass through a narrower space. That’s what causes the vibration — that sound we call snoring.”

“Now, not all people who snore have sleep apnea, and not all sleep apnea patients snore. But when snoring is combined with sudden choking episodes at night, gasping, or daytime fatigue, that’s when we really worry.”

He breaks it down further: “In sleep apnea, the person’s oxygen levels drop while they are asleep. Normally, you can have 0 to 5 such episodes per hour — that’s fine. But if someone is having more than 5, it’s mild apnea; more than 15, that’s moderate; over 25, it’s severe. These patients feel exhausted even after eight hours in bed. They might develop diabetes, hypertension, heart problems, even strokes if it’s not treated.”

Sleepwalking, Talking, and Restless Legs — The Other Side of Sleep Disorders

“Some people talk in their sleep. Others walk. These are called parasomnias,” he shares. “We see this often in people with PTSD or those who have experienced a trauma — a major surgery, an accident, or the death of a loved one. Their brain just doesn’t shut off. Even when the body’s asleep, the mind keeps racing.”

“Then there’s narcolepsy — where the brain misfires and causes people to fall asleep at random times. And restless leg syndrome — people keep moving their legs in bed and don’t even realize it’s ruining their sleep.”

Snoring and Relationships — A Silent Strain

Ask anyone who shares a bed with a chronic snorer, and they will tell you — it’s not just the snorer who’s suffering. “In fact,” he says with a chuckle, “in countries like the US, snoring and sleep apnea are among the leading causes of divorce. That’s how serious this gets. When your partner snores, you don’t sleep. You are tired the next day, irritable, less productive. Over time, it causes mood swings, anger, even depression.”

So what can you do?

“Start simple. If someone is snoring, gently roll them to their side. Sleeping on your back worsens it because your muscles relax and block the airway. Steam inhalation, nasal decongestants — they help. In some cases, we use dental devices that move the jaw forward and keep the airway open.”

For Children, It’s Often Something Else

“Yes, even kids snore,” he says. “But in their case, it’s usually because of enlarged adenoids or tonsils. These are glands at the back of the nose and throat. When they swell up, the nose and mouth both get blocked. That’s when kids start breathing through the mouth — and they snore.”

“If the obstruction is severe, we can treat it surgically. And once the airway is clear, the snoring goes away.”

Can We Really Fix Our Sleep?

“Absolutely. It starts with your lifestyle,” stresses Dr. Rohit Reddy. “Stick to a fixed sleep schedule — go to bed at 10:30, wake up at 6:00. Don’t keep changing it. Avoid junk food, avoid alcohol, no smoking. Do regular exercise — walking, jogging, weight training — anything that improves your muscle tone. Maintain a healthy weight. Eat your meals on time. And definitely stay away from heavy meals at night.”

“If we can maintain discipline with our lifestyle, we can prevent a majority of sleep-related issues.”

From this insightful conversation with Dr. Rohit Reddy, it’s clear that sleep isn’t just a passive act — it’s a reflection of how we live. And the more out of sync we are with our bodies, the further we drift from the deep, healing sleep we so desperately need.



