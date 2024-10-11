Role of Vaccination in Meningitis Prevention

















Hyderabad: Meningitis, while a serious and often silent threat, is highly preventable through vaccination. This World Meningitis Day (5th October), it’s crucial to emphasize the life-saving impact of immunization in safeguarding our communities against this infectious disease, particularly for vulnerable populations such as children.



Meningitis caused by bacterial infection (Meningococcal Meningitis) is a chronic condition that triggers inflammation of the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord, known as the meninges.Clinical features of patients with meningitis vary depending on the cause, disease course (acute, subacute or chronic), brain involvement (meningo-encephalitis) and systemic complications (e.g., sepsis). Common symptoms of meningitis are neck stiffness, fever, confusion or altered mental status, headaches, nausea and vomiting.Less frequent symptoms are seizures, coma and neurological deficits (for example hearing or vision loss, cognitive impairment, or weakness of the limbs).



Each year, over 2.5 million cases of meningitis are reported globally,with children under five years old accounting for nearly half of the fatalities.In India, the urgency of this issue is pronounced, as the country ranks among the top three in meningitis-related deaths.Among the three pathogens responsible for Acute Bacterial Meningitis, Neisseria meningitidis is associated with a high case fatality rate—up to 15% with treatment and as much as 50% without it.Studies indicate a rising incidence of Neisseria meningitidis as a cause of Acute Bacterial Meningitis in Indian children under the age of two.



“The clinical impact of meningitis can be avoided through timely vaccination,” states Dr.K. Pavan Kumar, Professor of Paediatrics, MNR Medical College& Consultant Pediatrician at Omega Clinics, Kukatpally, Hyderabad.“Children are especially vulnerable to this disease, and if left untreated, it can lead to long-term consequences. Vaccination is the most reliable method of protection, providing essential defense against an infection that may cause life-altering complications. It's not only about preventing the illness but also safeguarding the health and future well-being of generations to come.”



Understanding the clinical significance, the Indian Academy of Pediatrics(IAP) recommends that infants aged 9 to 23 months receive two doses of the meningococcal vaccine, spaced at least three months apart, while individuals aged 2 to 55 should get a single dose.The high-risk groups, such as immunocompromised individuals and college students in crowded environments, should also prioritize vaccination to safeguard their health and reduce the risk of outbreaks.



Global initiatives, such as the World Health Organization’s (WHO) roadmap to eliminate bacterial meningitis epidemics by 2030, aim to reduce vaccine-preventable cases by 50% and deaths by 70%.This ambitious plan underscores the importance of vaccination as a lifesaving solution in the fight against meningitis.



As we observe World Meningitis Day, we encourage individuals, families, and communities to take action. Together, we can transform the silent alarm of meningitis into a unified response, making vaccination a priority to secure a healthier future for all.

