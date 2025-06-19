From Postpartum Struggle to Inner Strength: How Yoga Changed My Life

I didn’t come to yoga from a place of discipline, I came to it from desperation.

After I had my baby, I went through a very tough postpartum period. My body was healing, but my mind was all over the place. I felt overwhelmed, vulnerable, and like so many new mothers lost in my own skin. That’s when I met my teacher. And I genuinely believe the universe led me to the right person at the right time. She didn’t just teach me yoga, she gave me a way back to myself. In the beginning, my expectations were simple. I thought yoga would help me regain strength and lose weight. But what I got was so much more. It became the one space where I could show up as I was - tired, uncertain, emotionally raw - and left feeling transformed.

Every time I finish a session, I feel like a different person. My energy is renewed, my mind is calmer, and I’m better equipped to deal with life. I don’t feel overwhelmed anymore, I feel peaceful and confident. It’s almost as if I’m telling the world: “Bring it on.” A lot of people say yoga is boring, or that they just can’t stick to it. I get that. But for me, it was my teacher who changed everything. She instilled in me a sense of discipline that didn’t feel forced, it felt sacred.

Now, when I’m on the mat, I’m not just exercising. I’m praying. I’m expressing gratitude. I often find myself saying, “Please, God just bring me back to this mat again.”Yoga stopped being just about the asanas a long time ago. It became about showing up. About honoring myself. About reclaiming parts of me that I thought I’d lost.

I fondly remember my conversation with Greesha Dhingra, she is a certified yoga and meditation teacher and the founder of Adhyatma Yog on What the Health podcast, where she beautifully articulated that every human regardless of gender deserves the space to slow down, reconnect, and restore. That really stayed with me. In yoga philosophy, there are the energies of ida and pingala, the masculine and the feminine, Shiva and Shakti. We all carry both energies, and yoga helps us find balance—not division.This is not about yoga being “for women” and gym being “for men.” It’s about healing, about presence, about humanity. And yoga, truly, is for everyone.

Yoga didn’t just help me recover, it helped me rebuild. As a mother, a founder, and a woman living in an always-on world, I’ve come to realize that showing up for myself on the mat is one of the most powerful acts of self-leadership. Whether you’re navigating postpartum, burnout, or just the everyday chaos of modern life, yoga doesn’t ask you to be perfect, it just asks you to be present. And that, I believe, is enough to begin. On this International Yoga Day, I hope my journey reminds someone that it's okay to start small. It’s okay to be a beginner. All that matters is that you keep coming back to the mat.