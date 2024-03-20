On World Down Syndrome Day, Fernandez Child Development Centre (FCDC) is hosting a free medical camp for children with Down syndrome. The camp will take place on Thursday, 21 March, from 9 AM to 2 PM at the FCDC facility in Madhapur.Down syndrome is a genetic condition resulting from an extra chromosome, impacting approximately 1 in 800 births. It leads to a range of intellectual and physical disabilities, along with associated health concerns. Despite its natural occurrence, individuals with Down syndrome often face stereotypes that hinder their fair treatment. These positive, negative, or neutral stereotypes are frequently inaccurate. The theme of this year's World Down Syndrome Day, #EndTheStereotypes, aims to challenge and eliminate such misconceptions, fostering a more inclusive world for children with Down syndrome.FCDC, in partnership with Divi’s Foundation for Gifted Children, Nayi Disha, and the Down Syndrome Federation of India, is jointly hosting this camp. This event carries no registration fee and is open to all individuals. The expert team of specialists at the camp will comprise of paediatricians specialising in developmental paediatrics, cardiology, endocrinology, and orthopaedics, along with dentists, ophthalmologists, geneticists, nutritionists, and audiologists for screenings.Date: 21 March 2024Timing: 9 am to 2 pmVenue: Fernandez Child Development Centre (FCDC), Road No: 55,Swamy Ayyappa Society Mega Hills, Madhapur, Hyderabad