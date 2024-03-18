Free Diabetic Camp at RNC Hospital Chinthal

Hyderabad: RNC Hospital is pleased to announce a Free Diabetic Camp every month 3rd & 19th March 2024, offering free checkups including Sugar Test, Consultation, and BP check-up. Patients are welcome to walk in for check-ups, with no prior appointments required.

Below mentioned Consultants will be available on-site for consultation:-

Dr. Navaneetha, MBBS, DNB, Consultant General & Family Physician

Dr. Sudhir Davala, MBBS, DNB, MRCGP (International), Consultant General & Family Physician

About Free Diabetic Camp

Date: Every month 3rd & 19th

Time: 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

Location: RNC Hospital, Plot-6, Manikya Nagar, Near Chintal Bus Stop, Chintal, Quthubullapur