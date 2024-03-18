Free Diabetic Camp at RNC Hospital Chinthal
Hyderabad: RNC Hospital is pleased to announce a Free Diabetic Camp every month 3rd & 19th March 2024, offering free checkups including Sugar Test, Consultation, and BP check-up. Patients are welcome to walk in for check-ups, with no prior appointments required.
Below mentioned Consultants will be available on-site for consultation:-
Dr. Navaneetha, MBBS, DNB, Consultant General & Family Physician
Dr. Sudhir Davala, MBBS, DNB, MRCGP (International), Consultant General & Family Physician
About Free Diabetic Camp
Date: Every month 3rd & 19th
Time: 8:00 am to 1:00 pm
Location: RNC Hospital, Plot-6, Manikya Nagar, Near Chintal Bus Stop, Chintal, Quthubullapur
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story