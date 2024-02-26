Fall in love with yourself

Unlocking spiritual bliss

Ritoban Chakrabarti, the founder of Japam, advocates indulging in Reiki and spiritual healing, along with the mystical power of Rudraksha. Explaining the benefits, Chakrabarti highlights how Reiki aids in relaxation, stress reduction, and mood improvement. “It can also enhance your spiritual connection with yourself and the divine,” adds Chakrabarti. Moreover, it fosters a deeper connection with your partner by sharing this healing energy. Rudraksha, when worn as a bracelet or necklace, attracts positive energy, dispels negativity, and promotes peace and harmony.

The transformative power of self-love

Psychologist Vidya Khan asserts that self-love is rooted in feeling whole within oneself and one’s body. Khan advocates for personal responsibility in relationships and introduces a fun spiritual practice, the somatic cleanse, which helps shed cultural blocks and instils self-responsibility. Embracing uniqueness without judgment is another key element, and practices like chakra healing through sound healing can be done individually or as a couple to bring out each partner’s uniqueness. Healthy expression, achieved through practices like Vagus Nerve expansion and Vagal Tone expression, sets the foundation for a robust self-relationship and a healthy partnership. Additionally, self-care practices like Ayurvedic massage and guided meditation, as well as the exploration of sensual practices like sex tantra, contribute to igniting self-love and enhancing relationships.

Healing through love

“Healing is love, and love is healing,” states Siddhartha Bhardwaj, a spiritual healer and Reiki master. Bhardwaj emphasises the transformative power of healing and spirituality in making love eternal and love bonds stronger. Encouraging a rise in love rather than a fall, Bhardwaj highlights the selfless bond created through sharing and caring. He describes healed love as possessing wings, allowing couples to fly together with mutual respect and freedom. While physical expressions of love may fade, Bhardwaj underscores that spiritual healing stands the test of time, making the bond between partners stronger and deeper. He rightly states that it is, in fact, a journey from “Me” to “We,” healing wounds and fostering new love to blossom.

The secret of energy transformation

Sidhharrth S Kumaar, an Astro numerologist, Energy healer, and Life & Relationship coach, delves into the energy dynamics of spiritual healing. Explaining the principle that everything, including us, is a form of energy, Kumaar describes how spiritual healing and Reiki transform individuals into love magnets. These practices operate at the soul, body, and subconscious mind levels, reshaping and elevating one’s energy. Kumaar highlights the benefits, such as emotional attachment assurance, promoting mind-body-soul bliss, fostering mindful love experiences, enhancing verbal and non-verbal intimacy, and ultimately promoting self-love and care.

The spiritual love aspect

Gauranga Das Prabhu provides a unique perspective on deepening spiritual practice to enhance self-discovery. Understanding the etymology of love as powerful and strong, he connects it with the concept of God consciousness. Das Prabhu encourages expressing love to Krishna, whom he describes as the most powerful and attractive being. Reciprocation of love is guaranteed with Krishna, the reservoir of all pleasure. The highest form of love, Ahaituki, involves selfless and complete surrender, expressed through various devotional activities. Das Prabhu recommends activities like cooking Krishna’s favourite dishes, offering protection to cows, dressing the deity, and chanting the Maha Mantra as potent ways to express love and feel loved.



It is high time we consider a celebration of love that transcends the traditional and prioritises the self above everything else. By incorporating Reiki, spiritual healing, and the wisdom of these experts, you can embark on a journey of self-love and deep connections that will last far beyond a single day of celebration. Treat yourself and your partner to a truly unique and meaningful experience, embracing the transformative power of love, healing, and spiritual growth. Finally…

Self-love is a transformative force that transcends the fleeting allure of traditional festivities. It involves embracing our strengths, acknowledging imperfections, and fostering genuine appreciation for the unique qualities that shape us. This introspective celebration is an ongoing process, fostering resilience, confidence, and profound well-being. In the realm of self-discovery and personal growth, let’s embark on a journey that transcends conventional celebrations.

In this exploration of self-love, the spotlight turns inward, illuminating the path to a healthier and more fulfilling existence. By prioritising our emotional and mental well-being, we lay the foundation for positive relationships and navigate life’s challenges with resilience and authenticity.













