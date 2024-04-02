Early Identification Is Key, Say Health Experts

Hyderabad: For the World Autism Day observed on April 2, Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH) organised an autism awareness session on Monday in their campus premises in Rajendra Nagar.

Speaking at the session, Unicef chief of field office for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka Dr Zelalem Birhanu Taffesse said there is a need for early identification of neurodevelopmental delays in children. He called for early childhood development for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) children.

Dr Rajan Shukla, dean for public health practice and community engagement, IIPH, spoke on engaging at community-level activities in early childhood development. He further spoke about the link between community facility linkages for early diagnosis and ASD management.

IIPH director Dr R. Madhubala, Fernandez hospitals senior neonatologist consultant Dr Tejo Pratap, Fernandez hospitals developmental paediatrician Dr Dedeepya Puskur, IAP’s twin city branch president Dr Sugunkar Reddy, Ankura Hospitals paediatrician Dr Srikrishna RSV and Indian Academy of Pediatrics, developmental and behavioural paediatrics, Dr Samir Hasan Dalway participated in the awareness session.