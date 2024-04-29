Dream catchers

Some dreams make you happy while some (nightmares) leave you sweating and unhappy. Some people dream in black and white and some in technicolour. Many people worry about scary dreams such as falling from heights, drowning, being nibbled by rats, snakes crawling all over, being paraded naked, or teeth crumbling down to name a few. Some dreams harbour subconscious worries and fears. Of late, many people are shelling out a fortune and making a beeline to dream interpreter boutiques and astrologer offices. Dream interpretation isn’t just in astrology, it delves into psychology as well. Psychologists and scientists have attempted to decode the meanings behind some of the most common nightmares.



The Dream Psychology

Psychologists believe that dreams act as a gateway for a person to make sense of their thoughts, emotions, and fears. Dream psychology or oneirology is one of the scientific fields in psychology that studies dreams as a way to tap into a person's unconscious mind. Dr Rahul Chandok, head consultant, Mental Health and Behavioural Science, Artemis Hospitals says, “Dreams reflect worries as well as happiness of the subconscious mind. While worries and anxieties may manifest as nightmares or stressful dreams, positive desires that are suppressed may emerge in the form of joyful or wish-fulfillment dreams.” By analysing dreams, psychologists can uncover underlying emotions and provide insights into the inner workings of the subconscious mind. Dream interpretation has served as a therapeutic method within psychoanalysis since Sigmund Freud’s publication of The Interpretation of Dreams. Freud famously asserted that “The interpretation of dreams provides a privileged insight into the unconscious workings of the mind.”

Interpret and Reflect



Interpretation and making sense of dreams has been a lucrative business for astrologers, spiritual gurus, yogis, crystal therapists, and psychologists. While dream interpretation is not a profession by itself and does not require any certification, many astrologers tap into their intuitions and the universe’s energy through meditation and offer sessions. Depending on the popularity and accuracy record of the dream interpreter, a 10-minute to one-hour dream interpretation session can cost anywhere between Rs 500 to Rs 10,000.

Ashtar Tashi, a Pune-based psychic and intuitive energy healer says that the human psyche wants to be accepted by society. “When a person fails to live up to their potential or be in confusion consciously, their deep-rooted fears show up as dreams when asleep,” Ashtar explains. Elucidating about common dreams Ashtar says, “Dreams like breaking of the teeth and falling while flying indicate insecurity, obstruction in achieving success or a major life change. Similarly, dreams with rodents are the subconscious mind telling a person to break away from unhealthy connections.” Ashtar suggests meditation and writing down of dreams in a diary, to gain accurate understanding through intuitive interpretations.

Interpreting dreams is like deciphering secret messages from our subconscious. For instance, the sensation of falling might symbolise the fear of unrealised aspirations, while flying could reveal a deep longing for freedom. According to Ashtar, cats scratching in dreams might signify the presence of fake friends dragging you down.

Dreams involving nakedness in public often are associated with having a secret or insecurity exposed which is not deemed acceptable by society. Snakes and rodents in a dream often depict guilt or greediness, though spiritually, they could signal a profound transformation awaiting you. And don’t find yourself gasping for air if you dream of death; it often heralds a powerful rebirth, a chance to shed old ways and embrace a new, more fulfilling life.

Dream Analysis



Dr Jai Madaan, a celebrity astrologer and motivational speaker who is an expert in dream interpretation says, “Dreams during a deep sleep reflect the thoughts of the unconscious mind and usually connect to a higher realm or intuition.” Dr Madaan speaks on how people can be more self-aware and use dreams for their personal growth, “If a person’s skin is off colour during a dream, it usually indicates that the person has consumed the wrong food. By maintaining a dream diary, meditating, and filling the room with a pleasant aroma, a person can reduce dream nightmares and lead a fulfilling life.”

Deciphering dreams acts as a transformative journey toward self-discovery. Keeping a dream journal and noting recurring themes allows individuals to tap into their conscious needs and desires. Psychologists offer structured analysis and therapy sessions, guiding individuals through cognitive-behavioural techniques to interpret dreams and resolve underlying serious issues. On the other hand, astrologers interpret dreams through the lens of planetary influences and spiritual guidance. Whether through psychological exploration or psychic understanding, the chosen method depends on personal belief systems and preferences. Integrating dream insights into daily life catalyses positive change and helps individuals to embark on personal growth. By consciously reflecting on dream symbols and messages, individuals can gain profound insights into their desires, fears, and aspirations and act with consideration and guidance.

Dream Stream