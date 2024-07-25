How to protect children from vector-borne diseases
Hyderabad: With rains lashing the city over the last few days, we spoke to Dr. C. Suman Kumar, Medical Director, Ankura Hospitals, Boduappal to find out how to protect children from vector-borne diseases. In an exclusive interview to Deccan Chronicle, Dr. Suman talks about the importance of awareness and prevention when it comes to vector-borne diseases like Dengue, Malaria, and Chikungunya. “These diseases are a significant threat to children’s health, especially during the rainy season,” he warns.
Dengue is the most common vector-borne disease, followed by Malaria and Chikungunya, he explains. “The risk of contracting these diseases depends on the area you live in. Urban areas are more prone to Dengue and Malaria, while rural areas are more susceptible to Chikungunya,” Dr. Suman adds.
He also says that parents tend to believe that the mosquito problem would be more prominent during the night and not during the day. But the problem is mosquito borne infection which is caused by anaphylactic mosquitoes is usually caused due to stagnant dirty water. These are the people who are at risk for Malaria.
With heavy rain forecast over the next few weeks, Dr. Suman advises parents to be vigilant and watch out for early signs. “Children under 5 years old may exhibit high fever, excessive crying, and hesitation to move due to body pains. In older children, symptoms may include periodic fever, chills, and sweating.”
He also urges parents not to underestimate the severity of these diseases. “Dengue, in particular, can be life-threatening if not treated promptly. It’s essential to seek medical attention if your child shows any of these symptoms,” he says.
Here are some tips from the doctor to protect children from mosquito-borne diseases
1. Avoiding stagnation of water around the house
2. Using mosquito repellents and bed nets
3. Wearing protective clothing
4. Keeping windows and doors screens on at all times
5. Avoiding dark corners in the house
Debunking the common myths surrounding vector-borne diseases, he says, “Killing fever is not the solution. Instead, focus on hydration and paracetamol to manage symptoms.” He also explains that platelet count is not the only indicator of severity. “A child with a platelet count of less than 50,000 can still be stable if they are eating, passing urine, and moderately active.”
Talking about preventive measures, Dr. Suman notes that there is no vaccine available for most vector-borne diseases, except for Japanese Encephalitis. “Research is underway for a Dengue vaccine, but it’s still in the clinical trial stage.”
About the consumption of papaya to improve platelets count, he says, "Giving too much of papaya, papaya leaf extracts and kiwi might itself cause a significant problem to the child. Just keep the child well hydrated. Let the child eat healthy stuff. And the important aspect is the rashes tend to appear once the child becomes stable. So do not worry about the rashes. So if the child is having itching followed by rashes, it is a good sign as far as dengue is concerned."
But if the child is not in a position to move, not passing urine regularly, not eating, there is swelling or if there are any bleeding manifestations happening in the body, complaining of body pains or severe myalgia. then the child needs to be under medical supervision, he adds.
It is important for parents to be proactive in preventing vector-borne diseases. “Maintain proper hygiene, eliminate water stagnation, and take necessary precautions to protect your child. Awareness and prevention are key to keeping your child safe,” advises the doctor.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
