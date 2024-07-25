With rains lashing the city over the last few days, we spoke to Dr. C. Suman Kumar, Medical Director, Ankura Hospitals, Boduappal to find out how to protect children from vector-borne diseases. In an exclusive interview to Deccan Chronicle, Dr. Suman talks about the importance of awareness and prevention when it comes to vector-borne diseases like Dengue, Malaria, and Chikungunya. “These diseases are a significant threat to children’s health, especially during the rainy season,” he warns.Dengue is the most common vector-borne disease, followed by Malaria and Chikungunya, he explains. “The risk of contracting these diseases depends on the area you live in. Urban areas are more prone to Dengue and Malaria, while rural areas are more susceptible to Chikungunya,” Dr. Suman adds.He also says that parents tend to believe that the mosquito problem would be more prominent during the night and not during the day. But the problem is mosquito borne infection which is caused by anaphylactic mosquitoes is usually caused due to stagnant dirty water. These are the people who are at risk for Malaria.With heavy rain forecast over the next few weeks, Dr. Suman advises parents to be vigilant and watch out for early signs. “Children under 5 years old may exhibit high fever, excessive crying, and hesitation to move due to body pains. In older children, symptoms may include periodic fever, chills, and sweating.”He also urges parents not to underestimate the severity of these diseases. “Dengue, in particular, can be life-threatening if not treated promptly. It’s essential to seek medical attention if your child shows any of these symptoms,” he says.1. Avoiding stagnation of water around the house2. Using mosquito repellents and bed nets3. Wearing protective clothing4. Keeping windows and doors screens on at all times5. Avoiding dark corners in the house