Dr. Sarath Chandra Mouli Veeravalli Awarded Fellowship by Prestigious Royal College of Physicians, London
Hyderabad: In a proud moment for the medical fraternity of India, Dr. Sarath Chandra Mouli Veeravalli has been formally admitted as a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians (FRCP), London – one of the highest honours conferred by the world-renowned institution.
The Fellowship was formally awarded in recognition of Dr. Veeravalli’s exemplary contribution to the advancement of medicine. The certificate was signed by Dr. Mumtaz Patel, President of the Royal College of Physicians, London.
A leading Rheumatologist at KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad from India, Dr. Sarath Chandra Mouli Veeravalli has consistently demonstrated excellence in clinical care, medical education, and healthcare leadership. His dedication to elevating medical standards and improving patient outcomes has earned him both national and international acclaim.
A distinguished consultant Rheumatologist, KIMS, Dr. Veeravalli brings more than two decades of experience in Rheumatology & Clinical Immunology. Known for his compassionate care, academic insight, and clinical acumen, he has trained numerous post graduates & Rheumatologists and actively contributes to medical research, public health initiatives, and continuing medical education in India and abroad.
The Royal College of Physicians, established in 1518, is one of the oldest medical institutions in the world and is globally regarded for setting benchmarks in medical education, professional standards, and clinical excellence. Being conferred the FRCP is a rare distinction that reflects the recipient’s contributions to the medical profession on a global scale.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Veeravalli said, “This honour is not just a personal milestone, but a reflection of the collaborative efforts of mentors, peers, and patients, parents and family who have shaped my journey. I remain committed to continuing meaningful work that contributes to the health and well-being of society.”
This achievement stands as an inspiration to the upcoming generation of Indian doctors and reinforces India’s growing leadership in global healthcare excellence.
On this proud occasion, The Managing Director of KIMS Hospitals Dr. Bhaskar Rao, along with entire team of KIMS doctors, Indian Rheumatology Association National Chapter and Indian Rheumatology Association Hyderabad Chapter, extends heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Sarath Chandra Mouli Veeravalli, for this outstanding professional achievement. This fellowship is a testament to his unwavering dedication to patient care, medical ethics, and continuous advancement in healthcare.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
