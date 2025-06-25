Dr. Sarath Chandra Mouli Veeravalli Awarded Fellowship by Prestigious Royal College of Physicians, London

Hyderabad: In a proud moment for the medical fraternity of India, Dr. Sarath Chandra Mouli Veeravalli has been formally admitted as a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians (FRCP), London – one of the highest honours conferred by the world-renowned institution.

The Fellowship was formally awarded in recognition of Dr. Veeravalli’s exemplary contribution to the advancement of medicine. The certificate was signed by Dr. Mumtaz Patel, President of the Royal College of Physicians, London.